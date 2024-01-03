Latest News Editor's Choice


Mumba Money International appoints former rugby star as Chairman

by Nkululeko Nkomo
Mumba Money, the leading digital financial services provider, continues its expansion into Africa with the appointment of Prince Sivile Mabandla as the Chairman of Mumba Money South Africa. This appointment comes as part of the company's strategy to establish a strong presence in key African markets. Prince Sivile Mabandla brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role, with a remarkable track record in various sectors.

At just 35 years old, Prince Sivile Mabandla has already made a significant impact as a self-employed entrepreneur for the past 12 years. His entrepreneurial journey has been marked by remarkable success, and he has become a prominent figure in youth activism, rural youth development, and fostering entrepreneurship and innovation. With a strong passion for empowering young people in the rural areas, Mabandla has been at the forefront of various initiatives aimed at addressing youth unemployment and creating opportunities for economic growth.

Prince Sivile Mabandla's notable contributions extend beyond entrepreneurship. He has served in several executive and advisory capacities in both statutory bodies and non-governmental organizations. Some of his previous roles include SRC President at Border Technikon and Business Development Manager at Makana Investments, the investment arm of ex-political prisoners from Robben Island. He has also been a founding member of Contralesa Investments and Limbede Investments Holdings and served as a board member of Mtechsa, Logitec, and CR Brands between 2001 and 2004.

Furthermore, Prince Sivile Mabandla has made significant contributions to the healthcare industry, working as a consultant to the Sultan of Dubai between 2005 and 2007 and serving Siyakhanda Medical Supplies and Pico Licensing between 2008 and 2011. His extensive experience and diverse background make him exceptionally qualified to lead Mumba Money's operations in South Africa.

Mumba Money has been on a rapid expansion trajectory, having recently appointed country chairpersons in the United Kingdom and Zambia. The addition of Prince Sivile Mabandla as the Chairman of Mumba Money South Africa demonstrates the company's commitment to fostering local talent and empowering individuals from diverse backgrounds. Mumba Money South Africa aims to tap into the vast potential of the South African market, providing innovative and accessible financial services to both urban and rural communities.

Prince Sivile Mabandla's appointment is highly anticipated and brings great optimism for the future of Mumba Money in South Africa. With his passion for youth development, entrepreneurship, and innovation, he is well-positioned to drive the company's mission of financial inclusion and economic empowerment. As Mumba Money continues to expand its reach across Africa, this appointment marks another significant step towards establishing itself as a leader in the digital financial services sector.



