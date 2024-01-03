Soldier stabbed over money dispute

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A member of the Zimbabwe National Army Njabulo Maphosa is battling for his life at a local hospital in Plumtree after he was stabbed with an okapi knife by his friend over a money dispute on Christmas day.The friend Phanankosi Ndlovu (24) has since been arrested.Ndlovu pleaded guilty to the charge when he appeared before Plumtree magistrate Mr Joshua Nembaware.Nembaware sentenced Ndlovu to two years in jail and conditionally suspended six months the remaining 18 are effective.Prosecutor Selestine Madziwa told the court that on Christmas day the two were drinking beer around 0300 when they had a heated argument over money.Ndlovu pulled an okapi knife and stabbed Maphosa once on the left thigh.Maphosa bled profusely and was rushed to hospital where he is battling for his life.