Man assaults friend over cigarettes

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

The love of cigarettes has landed a Plumtree man in the hands of the police after he assaulted his friend with a logThe matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where Takesure Moyo (36) appeared before Magistrate Joshua Nembaware.He pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to 15 months behind bars.Nembaware conditionally suspended nine months and the remaining six were commuted to 210 hours of community service.Prosecutors told the court that on the 3rd of December last year, Moyo went to Msasane Business Centre in Plumtree looking for cigarettes.He entered a shop and saw his friend Clifford Nyathi who told him that the shopkeeper was not around.Nyathi went outside the shop intending to call the shopkeeper and Moyo later followed. Moyo assaulted Nyathi with a log blaming him for taking too long to call the shopkeeper.