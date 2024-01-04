Harare Council warns of third flooding in Budiriro, Kuwadzana areas

News / National

by Staff reporter

Harare City Council has issued a warning about a potential third round of flooding in the heavily affected areas of Budiriro and Kuwadzana.This alert follows the first wave on Unity Day, during which homes, furniture, and a minor were swept away as the Marimba River overflowed its banks. Zimbabwe, having experienced a delayed rainy season, is currently facing above-average rainfall, resulting in flooding in low-lying areas and illegal settlements on wetlands.Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has urged residents to be prepared for the anticipated third wave. He advised them to either move to higher ground or seek accommodation at council vocational centers. Mafume mentioned that despite the temporary relief, there is a risk of further flooding, and residents should remain vigilant.Illegal settlements, where many families are affected, lack basic infrastructure such as clean water, electricity, sewer reticulation systems, and proper roads. Both the council and the government have struggled to address the issue of land invasions. While the government has plans to evict those living illegally on state land, councils have faced challenges in dealing with the problem, often resorting to demolishing homes and forcibly relocating families.Mafume acknowledged the need for a comprehensive approach to address the housing crisis in the city, involving collaboration with the Ministry of Housing to develop a robust plan for legal land allocation.