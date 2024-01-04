Sikhala's 'friends' have been secretly conniving and working with his tormentors

News / National

by Staff reporter

In what appears to be an indirect criticism of individuals within the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), including President Nelson Chamisa, Job Sikhala, the incarcerated former Member of Parliament (MP), has stated that those he considered friends have not visited him at Chikurubi Prison or court.In a public letter shared on Thursday, Sikhala, who has been in pretrial detention for over 600 days, expressed gratitude to the masses (ordinary citizens) who have supported him with food and clothing. He noted that those he expected to be close to him have not even brought him a banana during his almost two years in detention.Sikhala, arrested on June 14, 2022, on charges of inciting violence and obstructing justice, has faced difficulties with visitation attempts by Chamisa. Despite efforts, he has only interacted with Chamisa at Harare Magistrates Court once. Morgen Komichi, a former rival, visited him, while claims by MDC-T President Douglas Mwonzora of an audience with Sikhala were deemed false.Sikhala mentioned a dispute over monetary contributions by CCC MPs for a birthday present amounting to US$20. The present was not delivered, and Sikhala warned against receiving aid from what he referred to as 'hostile forces.'He revealed suspicions of collusion between certain individuals and his tormentors. Sikhala stated that if David Coltart and Hopewell Chin'ono fail to execute the mandate he gave them, his wife knows what to do.In response to the challenges, a structured committee for international engagement, led by Obert Masaraure, a seasoned labor activist, has been announced as part of the Free Job Sikhala Solidarity Movement. The committee includes regional and international ambassadors such as Washington Ali, Patricia Chinyoka, Makomborero Haruzivishe (Britain, Ireland, and the European Union), Hlekiwe Lupafya (Commonwealth), and Tafadzwa Munjanja (America and the United Nations).