UBH paediatric unit reopens 17 years on

A PAEDIATRIC unit at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) opened for admissions this week, 17 years after being closed due a shortage of specialists.UBH acting clinical director Harrison Rambanapasi said the reopening of the paediatric ward is a major boost for one of Bulawayo's biggest medical centres."The carrying capacity has sharply increased from 15 to 30 persons ... We haven't had any grievances at the moment because everything is going well. Just like any other hospital we just have a few minor challenges here and there which we cannot complain about because we can handle them," Rambanapasi said.Prior to the children's unit's reopening, all pediatric cases from the southern region were being referred to Mpilo Central Hospital.UBH has since recruited two paediatric doctors who will be assisted by 11 other doctors at the hospital, a situation Rambanapasi said would help reduce the workload and allow more admissions.