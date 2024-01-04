Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

UBH paediatric unit reopens 17 years on

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
A PAEDIATRIC unit at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) opened for admissions this week, 17 years after being closed due a shortage of specialists.

UBH acting clinical director Harrison Rambanapasi said the reopening of the paediatric ward is a major boost for one of Bulawayo's biggest medical centres.

"The carrying capacity has sharply increased from 15 to 30 persons ... We haven't had any grievances at the moment because everything is going well. Just like any other hospital we just have a few minor challenges here and there which we cannot complain about because we can handle them," Rambanapasi said.

Prior to the children's unit's reopening, all pediatric cases from the southern region were being referred to Mpilo Central Hospital.

UBH has since recruited two paediatric doctors who will be assisted by 11 other doctors at the hospital, a situation Rambanapasi said would help reduce the workload and allow more admissions.

Source - southern eye
More on: #UBH, #Clinic, #Hospital

Comments


Must Read

Man grows floppy breasts

29 mins ago | 70 Views

Foul-mouthed drunk stoned and stripped naked

30 mins ago | 35 Views

2 Batswana citizens arrested after armed robbery attempt at Bulawayo school

30 mins ago | 37 Views

Herdsman assaults boss and wife over delayed December pay

30 mins ago | 31 Views

Woman found dead, used condoms litter crime scene

31 mins ago | 60 Views

Bosso clubhouse water disconnecetd

31 mins ago | 17 Views

'Today's defenders are sissies'

32 mins ago | 21 Views

'Foreign' vendors turn Bulawayo streets into toilets

32 mins ago | 33 Views

Sikhala's 'friends' have been secretly conniving and working with his tormentors

33 mins ago | 51 Views

Harare Council warns of third flooding in Budiriro, Kuwadzana areas

34 mins ago | 19 Views

SA ramps up screening at its borders over outbreak of cholera

36 mins ago | 12 Views

South African opposition turns away over 700 Zimbabweans attempting to cross Limpopo river

36 mins ago | 37 Views

Zimbabwe cops refuse to retire

36 mins ago | 58 Views

15 feared dead at Zanu-PF MP's Mine

37 mins ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwe's Dubai based businesswoman has political ambitions

37 mins ago | 32 Views

Teenager fatally stabbed at night club

38 mins ago | 23 Views

Men murdered over boots

38 mins ago | 15 Views

Zimbabwe prices soar as new taxes kick in

38 mins ago | 22 Views

CCC councillor, Zanu-PF MP clash over stolen transformer

39 mins ago | 17 Views

'Zimbabwe to closely monitor commodity prices'

39 mins ago | 7 Views

Copper cable thief shot dead near Sizinda

40 mins ago | 14 Views

WATCH: Double murder shocks Tsholotsho villagers

40 mins ago | 24 Views

Khulu Moyo's relatives came on Saturday only to disappear without a trace

40 mins ago | 20 Views

Umzingwane Dam decommissioned

42 mins ago | 8 Views

ZUPCO to introduce electric fleet, add 500 buses

42 mins ago | 14 Views

Insukamini substation fault triggers nationwide power outage

42 mins ago | 13 Views

Mpilo Hospital staff as they save 90 people with gruesome stab wounds

43 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwean firm develops 120 passengers seater bus

43 mins ago | 21 Views

SADC Summit preps begin

43 mins ago | 13 Views

2 Zimbabwean women arrested in SA for abducting three children

44 mins ago | 11 Views

Woman found dead with multiple injuries

44 mins ago | 10 Views

Region to get more rains in next 3 weeks

44 mins ago | 16 Views

Sex-starved man assaults, burns woman's house

7 hrs ago | 558 Views

Man assaults friend over cigarettes

8 hrs ago | 146 Views

Soldier stabbed over money dispute

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Wicknell Chivayo's R9.5 million Mercedes-Benz spotted in Harare

10 hrs ago | 700 Views

Job Sikhala's New Year Message

10 hrs ago | 470 Views

5 die in Karoi bus crash

10 hrs ago | 262 Views

Tollgate fees go up at midnight

10 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zesa explains national power blackout

10 hrs ago | 355 Views

Man dies in vicious fight over hooker

10 hrs ago | 244 Views

15 miners feared dead in Redwing Mine collapse

10 hrs ago | 166 Views

Mumba Money International appoints former rugby star as Chairman

16 hrs ago | 547 Views

Drug peddlers convicted

24 hrs ago | 820 Views

Mnangagwa spokesperson warns Chamisa's CCC against Sikhala solidarity demos

04 Jan 2024 at 06:07hrs | 2621 Views

Zimbabwe passport fee includes US$20 QR Code fee

04 Jan 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1360 Views

Zimbabwe reveals plans to evict 'illegal' settlers

04 Jan 2024 at 06:04hrs | 1099 Views

Haulage truck wheel dislodges, knocks dead medical doctor walking on roadside

04 Jan 2024 at 06:03hrs | 1177 Views

Only licensed traders can purchase from manufacturers in Zimbabwe

04 Jan 2024 at 06:02hrs | 971 Views