'Today's defenders are sissies'

News / National

by Staff reporter

DOUGLAS Mloyi and Henry Jones, two former Highlanders defenders believe today's defenders are too soft.Mloyi and Jones played alongside each other in 1981 and 1982. They were part of a defence that had Jones on the right and Fanuel Ncube on the left position while Mloyi and Shakespeare Mabika played at the centre.David Mhlanga and Titus Majola were the two midfielders in most instances playing regularly in the 4-2-4 formation while Mark Watson and Tymon Mabaleka were the twin centre strikers with Nhamo Shambira on the left and legendary Madinda Ndlovu on the right wing.Jones is in the country visiting from his New Zealand base and took time to catch up with one of his best friends from their playing days Mloyi.Mloyi and Jones were known for their no nonsense approach to strikers as they were hard tacklers."I would urge Jones on to go and get both the ball and the men. If he survived Jones' tackle it would be me to take him down. I remember one time he missed Boy Ndlovu. He then came towards me and squeezed himself between me and my arm, dummied Peter Nkomo and scored. To our surprise the referee said it was a penalty and up stepped Elvis Chiweshe to score," reminisced Mloyi.Mloyi said it is surprising that nowadays defenders go all season without picking up yellow cards which is something that never happened during their time."They are no longer doing what we used to do, we were hammering them, you find that the defender goes the whole season without a caution," bemoaned Mloyi.Their generation played against very good forwards like July Sharara, Robert Godoka, Shaky Tauro, Stanley Ndunduma, Boy Ndlovu and Edward Katsvere.Jones recalled how Dynamos forwards Katsvere and Sharara always gave them problems and he said in one match he got both the ball and the former and was left with his boot stuck on the perimeter fence."With Dougie, we were no-nonsense defenders, we took no prisoners at all," said Jones.Jones now 63, was forced into retirement at the age of 46 in New Zealand where he had started playing Division One football at the age of 40. He broke his leg following tackles by two defenders as they battled for selection for a team to travel to Australia.