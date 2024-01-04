Bosso clubhouse water disconnecetd

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS Football Club owes the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) over US$8 900 in unpaid rates resulting in the water supply being disconnected at the Highlanders clubhouse, a money-earning joint that is patronised by hundreds of soccer fans every week.The clubhouse was recently renovated by a consultant hired by the club to bring it to standard with other entertainment establishments in the City of Kings and lure patrons for the much-needed revenue.The cost of the renovations was reported to be in the region of US$50 000 in a build, operate and transfer (BOT) arrangement between the club and the consultant.However, news of the ballooning debt owed to the BCC resulting in the water supply being disconnected at the clubhouse, and the risk of a cholera outbreak in light of the huge volume of people that patronise the place every day will be of concern to the club members and voters ahead of an election set for next month.A quick visit to the Bulawayo City Council's revenue hall by B-Metro Sport revealed that the clubhouse, one of the four buildings registered with BCC under the Highlanders FC brand name, owes the local municipality US$8 963,86 under account number 1107****.The amount has been accumulating over the last one-and-a-half years, raising questions as to how the Johnfat Sibanda-led executive neglected to pay rates for the facility, which is a cash cow for the club.The other three facilities registered under Highlanders FC and have active accounts with BCC are the residential house in Luveve, commonly known as Hotel California, the club offices situated along Robert Mugabe Way and a facility that boasts of a basketball court along Simon Parirenyatwa Street that now runs under the name Mitre Bar.The only source of water that employees at the clubhouse rely on is from a borehole that is used for watering grounds that are earmarked for use by junior teams, the women's football team called The Royals and a car wash that operates in the premises.Detailed questions sent to Highlanders spokesperson Nozibelo Maphosa on Wednesday afternoon had not been responded to by the time of going to Press.The Highlanders secretariat is on holiday and resumes duty next Monday, according to a statement released by the club prior to the Christmas and New Year holidays.Bulawayo is facing acute water challenges that have resulted in tight water shedding schedules amid rising numbers of cholera cases that continue to mushroom across the country's 10 provinces.Incumbent Sibanda will battle against former chairman Kenneth Mhlophe, Qhubani Moyo, Nodumo Nyathi and Edison Dube for the Bosso chairmanship in February.