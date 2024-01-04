Latest News Editor's Choice


Woman found dead, used condoms litter crime scene

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
A CHILLING discovery sent shockwaves in Cowdray Park suburb in Bulawayo when a resident stumbled upon an unidentified woman's lifeless body at Denver Farm with used condoms scattered at the scene.

This has led to speculation that the woman, believed to have been in her late 20s, was sexually violated before she was killed.

The unsettling discovery happened this week on Tuesday and was reported to the police.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident and appealed for information that could assist in the identification of the body.

"I confirm the incident and appeal to community members whose relatives went missing or disappeared to come forward and identify the body," she said.

A source close to the incident told B-Metro that the dead body had bruises on the neck and scars on the thighs.  

The source also revealed that there were used condoms beside the unidentified body.

Ndlovu narrated the shocking incident to B-Metro.

"While I was fetching firewood at Denver Farm, I came across a disturbing scene of a dead woman. The woman was wearing a red dress which had white stripes. She was also wearing a grey jacket. The discovery sent a chill down my spine. Without hesitation, I reported the incident to the police," she said.

A Cowdray Park resident Rodwell Moyo also bemoaned the rampant crime plaguing the suburb.

"A lot of break-ins and unlawful entry and theft and robbery occur quite often in this suburb.

"Thieves target houses which are semi-finished and those which do not have power and proper doors as well as those with makeshift windows. We have reported the cases to the police and they are investigating," she said.

Source - B-Metro
