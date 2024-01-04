Latest News Editor's Choice


Herdsman assaults boss and wife over delayed December pay

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
THOSE who believe hell hath no fury like a woman scorned have probably never come across a herdsman who has not received his salary.

An infuriated herdsman from Nkenyani Village in Bubi district, Matabeleland North province, took drastic measures against his employer, when he ran berserk and axed a bedroom door before thrashing him and his wife as punishment for delaying his December salary.

The herdsman almost chopped off his employer's fingers with an axe in the midnight excursion.

This was heard when Prince Muleya appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Maxwell Ncube facing three charges of malicious damage to property and assault.

He pleaded guilty to all the charges and was remanded in custody to Friday for sentencing.

The court heard that on 26 December 2023 at around 12am, Muleya came home drunk and became violent.

He threatened to attack his employer Boyi Moyo and his wife Elizabeth Moyo with an axe. Fearing for their lives, the couple locked themselves in the house and a rabid Muleya chopped the locked door.

He confronted Boyi's wife while demanding his salary.

The wife informed him that he was going to be paid on 28 December.

Muleya could not stomach a Christmas without money and he vented his frustration on Moyo.

He rained blows on her before grabbing a 20-litre bucketful of water and smashing it on her head.

Still seething with anger Muleya reached for the axe and confronted Boyi and struck him on one of his right fingers.

Boyi sustained a deep cut as a result of the attack.

The matter was reported to the police and investigations were carried out leading to Muleya's arrest.

Source - B-Metro

