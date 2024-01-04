Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 Batswana citizens arrested after armed robbery attempt at Bulawayo school

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
TWO men from Botswana who allegedly illegally crossed the border into Zimbabwe and teamed up with a local man in an attempt to rob a local school have appeared in court.

Prince Modiakgotla (29) and Itani Utlwange (34) appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Vivian Ndlovu facing charges of flouting the Immigration Act, unlawful entry and attempted robbery.

They were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody to 16 January.

Allegations against the pair are that on 23 December last year, they teamed up with Peter Ngulube who has since died, and headed to Inzwananzi Primary School in Luveve suburb.

It is said they were armed with a gun, machete, bolt cutter, rope and explosives.

It is alleged that when they arrived at the school they found the security guard standing by the administration door and they ordered him to lie down on the ground.

The court heard that they then demanded keys to the safe and the security guard told them he did not have them.

They beat him up before they tied his hands with a rope, the court heard.

They reportedly used a bolt cutter to break the padlock and entered one of the offices where they blasted a safe with explosives. It is said the safe could not break and they fled empty-handed.

Source - B-Metro

Comments


Must Read

Man grows floppy breasts

32 mins ago | 81 Views

Foul-mouthed drunk stoned and stripped naked

33 mins ago | 47 Views

Herdsman assaults boss and wife over delayed December pay

33 mins ago | 39 Views

Woman found dead, used condoms litter crime scene

34 mins ago | 76 Views

Bosso clubhouse water disconnecetd

34 mins ago | 19 Views

'Today's defenders are sissies'

35 mins ago | 28 Views

'Foreign' vendors turn Bulawayo streets into toilets

35 mins ago | 41 Views

UBH paediatric unit reopens 17 years on

36 mins ago | 19 Views

Sikhala's 'friends' have been secretly conniving and working with his tormentors

36 mins ago | 60 Views

Harare Council warns of third flooding in Budiriro, Kuwadzana areas

37 mins ago | 22 Views

SA ramps up screening at its borders over outbreak of cholera

39 mins ago | 12 Views

South African opposition turns away over 700 Zimbabweans attempting to cross Limpopo river

39 mins ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe cops refuse to retire

39 mins ago | 63 Views

15 feared dead at Zanu-PF MP's Mine

40 mins ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe's Dubai based businesswoman has political ambitions

40 mins ago | 33 Views

Teenager fatally stabbed at night club

41 mins ago | 25 Views

Men murdered over boots

41 mins ago | 16 Views

Zimbabwe prices soar as new taxes kick in

41 mins ago | 23 Views

CCC councillor, Zanu-PF MP clash over stolen transformer

42 mins ago | 20 Views

'Zimbabwe to closely monitor commodity prices'

42 mins ago | 8 Views

Copper cable thief shot dead near Sizinda

43 mins ago | 19 Views

WATCH: Double murder shocks Tsholotsho villagers

43 mins ago | 24 Views

Khulu Moyo's relatives came on Saturday only to disappear without a trace

43 mins ago | 21 Views

Umzingwane Dam decommissioned

45 mins ago | 9 Views

ZUPCO to introduce electric fleet, add 500 buses

45 mins ago | 16 Views

Insukamini substation fault triggers nationwide power outage

45 mins ago | 13 Views

Mpilo Hospital staff as they save 90 people with gruesome stab wounds

46 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwean firm develops 120 passengers seater bus

46 mins ago | 25 Views

SADC Summit preps begin

46 mins ago | 13 Views

2 Zimbabwean women arrested in SA for abducting three children

47 mins ago | 11 Views

Woman found dead with multiple injuries

47 mins ago | 10 Views

Region to get more rains in next 3 weeks

47 mins ago | 17 Views

Sex-starved man assaults, burns woman's house

7 hrs ago | 563 Views

Man assaults friend over cigarettes

8 hrs ago | 146 Views

Soldier stabbed over money dispute

8 hrs ago | 337 Views

Wicknell Chivayo's R9.5 million Mercedes-Benz spotted in Harare

10 hrs ago | 701 Views

Job Sikhala's New Year Message

10 hrs ago | 472 Views

5 die in Karoi bus crash

10 hrs ago | 264 Views

Tollgate fees go up at midnight

10 hrs ago | 310 Views

Zesa explains national power blackout

10 hrs ago | 356 Views

Man dies in vicious fight over hooker

10 hrs ago | 244 Views

15 miners feared dead in Redwing Mine collapse

10 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mumba Money International appoints former rugby star as Chairman

16 hrs ago | 547 Views

Drug peddlers convicted

24 hrs ago | 820 Views

Mnangagwa spokesperson warns Chamisa's CCC against Sikhala solidarity demos

04 Jan 2024 at 06:07hrs | 2623 Views

Zimbabwe passport fee includes US$20 QR Code fee

04 Jan 2024 at 06:05hrs | 1360 Views

Zimbabwe reveals plans to evict 'illegal' settlers

04 Jan 2024 at 06:04hrs | 1099 Views

Haulage truck wheel dislodges, knocks dead medical doctor walking on roadside

04 Jan 2024 at 06:03hrs | 1178 Views

Only licensed traders can purchase from manufacturers in Zimbabwe

04 Jan 2024 at 06:02hrs | 971 Views