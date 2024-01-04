2 Batswana citizens arrested after armed robbery attempt at Bulawayo school

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO men from Botswana who allegedly illegally crossed the border into Zimbabwe and teamed up with a local man in an attempt to rob a local school have appeared in court.Prince Modiakgotla (29) and Itani Utlwange (34) appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate Vivian Ndlovu facing charges of flouting the Immigration Act, unlawful entry and attempted robbery.They were not asked to plead and were remanded in custody to 16 January.Allegations against the pair are that on 23 December last year, they teamed up with Peter Ngulube who has since died, and headed to Inzwananzi Primary School in Luveve suburb.It is said they were armed with a gun, machete, bolt cutter, rope and explosives.It is alleged that when they arrived at the school they found the security guard standing by the administration door and they ordered him to lie down on the ground.The court heard that they then demanded keys to the safe and the security guard told them he did not have them.They beat him up before they tied his hands with a rope, the court heard.They reportedly used a bolt cutter to break the padlock and entered one of the offices where they blasted a safe with explosives. It is said the safe could not break and they fled empty-handed.