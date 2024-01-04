Latest News Editor's Choice


Foul-mouthed drunk stoned and stripped naked

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
OBVIOUS Moyo's habit of hurling insults at people while intoxicated backfired horribly when he was stoned after a violent encounter that also left him naked and in a pool of blood.

The near-tragic incident happened this week on Wednesday in Nketa suburb in Bulawayo and was confirmed by acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele.

"We would like to urge community members to engage third parties like friends, elders in the community and police rather than taking the law into their own hands as that might lead to an unnecessary loss of life," said Asst Insp Msebele.  

A source close to the incident said on Wednesday, Moyo spent several hours drinking at his home. Later that evening, he went out, setting the stage for an unfortunate series of events.

"It was around 8pm when he was seen going to a house where they sell alcohol. While he was on the way he met Kudakwashe Musonza and his unidentified friend walking towards their home.

"Since he usually insults people whenever he is drunk, I suspect he could have hurled insults at them and that could have caused them to stone him before they stripped him naked and left him lying in a pool of blood," said the source.

The source further said Moyo was rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital by a Good Samaritan where is reportedly recovering.

This disturbing case isn't an isolated one. According to police sources within the investigation department late last year they recorded two similar incidents of strip and robbery at a local police station.

"The first incident was of a 25-year-old man who was stripped and robbed of US$25 and a cellphone which happened on 23 November last year near a night spot which is situated along Fife Street between 11th and 12th Avenue.

"The robbery victim was rushed to a police station by a Good Samaritan. The second incident occurred downtown situated along Lobengula Street where a man who tried to fight off robbers was beaten up, stripped naked and robbed of US10 and his cellphone," said the source.

Source - B-Metro
