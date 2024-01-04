Zimbabweans urged to stage Bus Stop protests every Monday

News / National

by Staff reporter

Obert Masaraure, the president of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ), is urging Zimbabweans to participate in bus stop protests every Monday, demanding free education. He argues that the recently gazetted tuition fees are regressive and violate the constitution, asserting that every citizen and permanent resident of Zimbabwe has the right to basic state-funded education, as stipulated in the constitution.Masaraure is calling for these bus stop protests to advocate for free education in light of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education's recent announcement of fees for government schools, ranging from $5 to $20 per term, depending on the school's location and density. Although the fees are specified in US dollars, parents and guardians are permitted to pay in the local currency at the prevailing exchange rate on the payment date.Some parents express dissatisfaction with the tuition fee increase, citing economic hardships faced by families. Tatenda Chekai, a parent in Mutare, voiced concerns about the retrogressive nature of the fee hike and its impact on students, emphasizing the perceived unfairness of the government's decision.Parents are also troubled by the additional burden of high taxes and levies introduced in the 2024 budget. They fear that these measures, coupled with increased tuition fees, will worsen their living conditions, especially in rural areas affected by challenging weather conditions.While the government acknowledges the constitutional mandate for free basic education, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube has explained that transitioning to full free education requires careful assessment, identification of gaps, and planning and implementation of activities to ensure universal access. President Emmerson Mnangagwa signed the Education Amendment Act into law in 2020, mandating the state to provide free basic education as outlined in section 27 of the Constitution.Despite promises of free basic education, the government has yet to fully implement the policy.