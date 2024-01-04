Latest News Editor's Choice


Zupco, operators break impasse

by Staff reporter
32 mins ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) and bus operators have broken an impasse which was threatening to affect mainly urban public transport after Zupco ditched some franchised vehicles over non-compliannce with its standards.

The operators protested Zupco's decision to hire private inspectors to inspect their buses which had Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) certificates of fitness.

Most of the buses had passed VID inspection only to be stopped by the public transporter mechanics after Zupco sent operators a letter in December last year which partly reads: "Pursuant to that, we wish to advise all operators with any vehicles that failed vetting embarking on the following exercise. Operators to repair vehicles and satisfy all mandatory compliance needs and bring back all vehicles that would have passed VID for reassessment by Zupco."

The bus operators protested arguing that their buses can only be inspected by the VID which is mandated to do so by the government.

A two-day marathon meeting between government officials and the bus operators was held at the Local Government and Public Works ministry offices in Harare this week successfully broke the deadlock.

During the meeting the operators assured the government that they will continue to support the authorities' efforts to provide efficient transport to the public.

Zimbabwe Passenger Transport Organisation chairperson Samson Nhanhanga, who was part of the meeting, said the meeting was fruitful.

"Yes differences are there and can be solved that is what we have done, and they have been solved, let's work for our country," he said.

Source - newsday
