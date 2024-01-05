Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

EXPOSED: Zimbabwean scammer Webinston Jokonya fakes to create new country

by Mandla Ndlovu
by Mandla Ndlovu
In a surprising twist, investigations by this publication and others into the claimed discovery and establishment of the United Republic of Delvin (URD) on Howland Island by Zimbabwean national Dr. Webiston Delvin Jokonya have revealed the entire venture as a fraudulent scheme.

Contrary to Dr. Jokonya's assertions, Howland Island is not an unclaimed territory. Our investigation and investigation done by other publications  uncovered that the Pacific island is firmly under the United States' jurisdiction. The island, along with other micro islands in the Phoenix Islands group, is administered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and designated as a National Wildlife Refuge territory, protected under the Phoenix Islands Protected Area (PIPA) program.

The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) plays a crucial role in determining maritime boundaries and the use of the world's oceans. Howland Island, due to its geographic location and form, poses risks to maritime safety and is unsuitable for permanent human habitation, making Dr. Jokonya's claim even more preposterous.

Drawing parallels to infamous fraudster Charles Ponzi, Dr. Jokonya's endeavor appears to be nothing more than a Ponzi scheme. Selling citizenships for $15 each, along with ambassadorial posts, resembles a deceptive operation aimed at exploiting the economic challenges faced by Zimbabweans seeking a better life.

Dr. Jokonya's ambitious plans to launch URD in January 2024, including constructing roads, schools, hospitals, and cottages, seem to be nothing more than empty promises. When questioned about the financing of these extensive projects, he vaguely referred to investors and partners, leaving the funding details unclear.
According to the website https://www.fws.gov/refuge/howland-island  entry to the place is not open to the public.


Dismissive responses from Dr. Jokonya regarding verified facts about Howland Island's status when asked MyAfrika Magazine, labeling them as "Wikipedia lies, editable by anyone," raise serious concerns about the authenticity of his claims and the legitimacy of the URD venture.

In light of these revelations, this publication and others urge both Zimbabwean and international law enforcement agencies to initiate a thorough investigation into Dr. Webiston Delvin Jokonya's activities. The publications urge authorities to act swiftly to protect individuals who may have fallen victim to this elaborate scam, reminiscent of historical Ponzi schemes.

As the curtain falls on the United Republic of Delvin, its brief existence serves as a cautionary tale of the dangers posed by charismatic individuals taking advantage of vulnerable populations seeking hope amid economic challenges.

Source - Byo24News

