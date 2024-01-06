Latest News Editor's Choice


Africa Tourism Centre celebrates Fencorp Global birthday

by Nkululeko Nkomo
3 hrs ago
In a bid to promote tourism and tourism investment in Africa, the Africa Tourism Promotion Centre (ATPC) recently celebrated the birthday anniversary of FENCORP GLOBAL, highlighting their successful collaboration and shared commitment to enhancing the continent's tourism sector.

ATPC, an organization dedicated to driving tourism growth in Africa through strategic partnerships, expressed their appreciation for FENCORP GLOBAL's contributions and efforts in advancing the tourism industry across the continent. Norah Milan Milanzi, a representative of ATPC, expressed her honor and pleasure in working alongside FENCORP GLOBAL and commended their joint achievements thus far.

As an industry leader, FENCORP GLOBAL has been instrumental in developing sustainable tourism initiatives and attracting international investment to various destinations in Africa. Their expertise, resources, and unwavering dedication have contributed significantly to the growth and development of the sector.

During the birthday celebration, ATPC highlighted their collaborative efforts with FENCORP GLOBAL in driving tourism promotion campaigns, organizing investment conferences, and facilitating networking opportunities for stakeholders in the industry. These joint initiatives have not only increased Africa's visibility as a tourist destination but also attracted significant foreign direct investment to strengthen the tourism infrastructure and create employment opportunities for local communities.

Norah Milan Milanzi, speaking on behalf of ATPC, expressed enthusiasm for the future prospects of their collaboration with FENCORP GLOBAL. She emphasized the importance of continued cooperation and partnership to further propel Africa's tourism sector towards even greater successes.

"Working in close association with FENCORP GLOBAL has been an absolute pleasure for the Africa Tourism Promotion Centre. We are honored to have such a committed partner who shares our vision for tourism growth in Africa. Together, we have achieved remarkable milestones, and we look forward to scaling greater heights in the months and years to come," Milanzi stated.

As Africa's tourism continues to gain momentum, the partnership between ATPC and FENCORP GLOBAL plays a crucial role in attracting investments and increasing visitor numbers to the continent. Both organizations remain committed to enhancing Africa's tourism potential and boosting its economic growth through sustainable and responsible practices.

With the unwavering support of stakeholders like FENCORP GLOBAL, ATPC is confident in its ability to position Africa as a leading global tourism destination, showcasing the continent's rich cultural heritage, diverse wildlife, and breathtaking landscapes.

As the birthday anniversary celebrations came to a close, ATPC and FENCORP GLOBAL re-emphasized their dedication to working together in order to contribute to the sustainable development and promotion of Africa's tourism industry. Their collective efforts continue to pave the way for Africa's ascendancy on the global tourism stage.

The Africa Tourism Promotion Centre, along with FENCORP GLOBAL, remain committed to their shared goal of transforming Africa into a preferred destination for travelers, while simultaneously fostering economic growth and community empowerment.



