Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF Land barons share the loot with ZRP officials to evade arrest

by Paul Ndou
2 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
In a clear sign of disregarding the law, evading arrest and extending influence, land barons from the ruling party, Zanu-PF have illegally resorted to both share the loot and parcel out land earmarked for recreational and community services with officials from the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Saturday Retreat (popularly known as Border Gezi Housing Project).

In an in-depth interview with local residents and supporting documents, including responses from some beneficiaries of commonage residential stands, this publication is in possession of letters from residents to all security sectors and stakeholders (including specific government ministries) expressing their dismay over Zanu-PF members illegally parceling out land.

"These land barons have roped in members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in their tireless efforts to evade imminent arrests, indiscriminately awarding some residential stands on land earmarked for recreational and essential community services," one of the residents representative who requested anonymity for fear of victimisation said in support of their letters.

"What boggles the residents' minds is that all those land barons are no longer residents of our community, but have relocated to some adjacent locations or suburbs including Southley Park, Waterfalls, Ivory Park (known as Hopley Number 9), Ushewekunze, among others," the residents representative added.

"They have extended their modus operandi through luring influential officials who influence court outcomes, as they claim that they won't be arrested. We have a testament to that since all of our complaints and cases die a natural death at Mbare Magistrates Court," he added.

"We tried to no avail in reaching out to all public offices and responsible authorities, but it got even worse with the death of the Housing Project's leader, late Edith Kagoro," the representative relates.

Asked about the names of land barons, the residents' representative listed them with confidence as supported by their letters.

"We have Ronald Kugombo, Murehwa, Tapiwa Mashapure, Lordmercy (Zanu-PF Youth District Chairman for the area), Winston, Madzibaba Vengi, to mention, but just a few," the resident added.

"These guys even run amok and beat up residents whenever we resist their illegal activities. They have several pending cases in courts and their names on police stations would easily disappear from wanted list," he added.

The resident added that these land barons hire top of the range vehicles whenever they find potential prospective buyers or homeseekers so that they believe everything is legit. Homeseekers will then have confidence in the land barons before being duped and allocated on undersignated land.

They residents cited one of the land barons, Ronald Kugombo as having frequently visits the area with a white Honda Fit (Hybrid) with registration numbers, AFP 1785.

Meanwhile, Zanu-PF (through Cde Patrick Chinamasa) has distanced itself from all illegal activities and the so-called land barons calling on the police to bring culprits to book and face wrath of the law.

In support of Zanu-PF stance against land barons, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has warned people involved in illegal land allocation that regardless of a person’s social standing or status, they will be held accountable under the law. In a statement, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the police national spokesperson, advised individuals seeking land to verify with the appropriate authorities if the land being sold has been legally acquired before making any transactions.

ZRP Statement reads: CRIMINAL ACTS AND ILLEGAL SETTLEMENTS ON LAND IN RURAL AND URBAN SETUPS Reference is made to the Minister for Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Honourable Doctor Anxious Masuka’s press release issued on 03. January 2024 in connection with illegal settlements on agricultural land and criminal acts by land barons who are unlawfully parcelling land in both rural and urban setups.

This statement has also been buttressed by the remarks made by Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Honourable Winston Chitando and Minister of National Housing and Amenities, Honourable Daniel Garwe on Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation Television on rd January 2024.

The public is accordingly advised that the Zimbabwe Republic Police will arrest anyone engaged in illegal land allocation irrespective of status and social standing.

Members of the public are implored to verify the status of any land before being settled or made to pay for purported allocation or development.

The public should report criminal activities by land barons at any nearest Police Station or National Complaints Desk number on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp number 0712 800 197.


Source - Byo24News

Comments


Must Read

SA, UK and USA passport centres to open this year

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Africa Tourism Centre celebrates Fencorp Global birthday

8 hrs ago | 83 Views

Chamisa's former lawyer calls for intentional breaking of rules in 2024

21 hrs ago | 2695 Views

US diplomat outlines an ambitious vision for Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 1287 Views

Africa's longest highway is scheduled to be inaugurated in 2024

22 hrs ago | 1990 Views

'Why is vote counting in South Africa done in secrecy?' asks Zuma

06 Jan 2024 at 10:00hrs | 2779 Views

WFP planning to feed 270,000 hungry Zimbabweans

06 Jan 2024 at 09:47hrs | 312 Views

Egypt building a new administrative capital

06 Jan 2024 at 09:33hrs | 935 Views

Gayton McKenzie takes his anti-immigrants vigilantism to the Limpopo River in Beitbridge

06 Jan 2024 at 09:31hrs | 890 Views

Zambia delays start of school year as cholera deaths rise

06 Jan 2024 at 09:01hrs | 271 Views

Zimbabwe fuel prices hiked as regional fuel prices drop

06 Jan 2024 at 08:58hrs | 3337 Views

Lake Kariba water levels on the rise

06 Jan 2024 at 08:57hrs | 564 Views

Zimbabwe teachers demand US$1,000 salary to open schools

06 Jan 2024 at 08:45hrs | 659 Views

Zec dragged to court again over 2023 polls

06 Jan 2024 at 08:44hrs | 477 Views

Widow fights eviction from stepsons

06 Jan 2024 at 08:43hrs | 424 Views

Ulunyoka, the spell that binds love and punishes betrayal

06 Jan 2024 at 08:43hrs | 266 Views

Zimbabwean employee resurfaces after 3 months with traditional healer's 'sick' note

06 Jan 2024 at 08:42hrs | 707 Views

Duty-free car import regulations tightened

06 Jan 2024 at 08:42hrs | 412 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Health Service Commission

06 Jan 2024 at 08:41hrs | 221 Views

Magistrates to handle Zimbabwe's by-election matters appointed

06 Jan 2024 at 08:41hrs | 128 Views

Zimbabwe lay down new cholera rules for schools

06 Jan 2024 at 08:41hrs | 162 Views

Music that doesn't speak for the oppressed is not really music!

05 Jan 2024 at 20:12hrs | 446 Views

Allow artists to perform without censorship

05 Jan 2024 at 20:09hrs | 688 Views

'Zimbabwe must function on basis of TRUTH.' CCC will never ever deliver free elections, is the truth that matters the most!

05 Jan 2024 at 19:58hrs | 489 Views

ZIMRA measures to restore value chain integrity utter insensitive, says former Senator

05 Jan 2024 at 19:19hrs | 452 Views

Mnangagwa appoints Abu-Basuthu as Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Pakistan

05 Jan 2024 at 16:30hrs | 984 Views

Shaky ground hinders Redwing Mine rescue efforts

05 Jan 2024 at 16:29hrs | 387 Views

Fencorp Global praises historical partnership between Somaliland and Ethiopia

05 Jan 2024 at 14:20hrs | 369 Views

Teen stabbed to death

05 Jan 2024 at 12:16hrs | 587 Views

Zimbabwe restricts imports of potatoes from South Africa

05 Jan 2024 at 12:16hrs | 792 Views

Zimbabwean man brutally murdered in revenge killing

05 Jan 2024 at 12:15hrs | 1513 Views

EXPOSED: Zimbabwean scammer Webinston Jokonya fakes to create new country

05 Jan 2024 at 11:21hrs | 2358 Views

Zimbabwe ill affords laxity on cholera

05 Jan 2024 at 08:09hrs | 178 Views

Zupco, operators break impasse

05 Jan 2024 at 08:04hrs | 1060 Views

Zimbabwe bracing for Cyclone Alvaro

05 Jan 2024 at 08:03hrs | 1834 Views

Zimbabweans urged to stage Bus Stop protests every Monday

05 Jan 2024 at 08:02hrs | 945 Views

Man grows floppy breasts

05 Jan 2024 at 06:03hrs | 2183 Views

Foul-mouthed drunk stoned and stripped naked

05 Jan 2024 at 06:02hrs | 1151 Views

2 Batswana citizens arrested after armed robbery attempt at Bulawayo school

05 Jan 2024 at 06:02hrs | 955 Views

Herdsman assaults boss and wife over delayed December pay

05 Jan 2024 at 06:01hrs | 760 Views

Woman found dead, used condoms litter crime scene

05 Jan 2024 at 06:01hrs | 1313 Views

Bosso clubhouse water disconnecetd

05 Jan 2024 at 06:01hrs | 335 Views

'Today's defenders are sissies'

05 Jan 2024 at 06:00hrs | 355 Views

'Foreign' vendors turn Bulawayo streets into toilets

05 Jan 2024 at 05:59hrs | 659 Views

UBH paediatric unit reopens 17 years on

05 Jan 2024 at 05:59hrs | 493 Views

Sikhala's 'friends' have been secretly conniving and working with his tormentors

05 Jan 2024 at 05:59hrs | 1860 Views

Harare Council warns of third flooding in Budiriro, Kuwadzana areas

05 Jan 2024 at 05:58hrs | 272 Views

SA ramps up screening at its borders over outbreak of cholera

05 Jan 2024 at 05:56hrs | 74 Views

South African opposition turns away over 700 Zimbabweans attempting to cross Limpopo river

05 Jan 2024 at 05:56hrs | 530 Views