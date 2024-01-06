Rains expected to return to Zimbabwe from Monday

News / National

by Staff reporter

Rains are expected to return to parts of Zimbabwe starting Monday, bringing relief to the country after a brief period of dry weather.According to forecasts, widespread rainfall is expected from Wednesday and will continue into the following weekend. This news comes after some areas of Zimbabwe experienced heavy rain in the past weeks, which resulted in certain houses in wetlands being partially submerged in water. Additionally, the excessive rainfall caused damage to roads across the country. However, amidst these challenges, farmers were able to take advantage of the favourable conditions and planted crops.In a report released by the Government in consultation with local and regional experts, it was stated that forecasts for Southern Africa indicate increased chances of normal to above-normal rainfall from December 2023 to February 2024. This encouraging forecast has prompted farmers to utilize meteorological advice on climate patterns to mitigate risks associated with weather conditions.The Southern African rainfall forecast for December to February suggests normal to above-normal rainfall for the next three weeks. Consequently, experts recommend that farmers be proactive in managing pests, diseases, and weeds, as well as in fertilizer management. Farmers who planted their crops in October and November should have already completed the first round of fertilizer application during the early stages of crop growth to support root development and overall plant growth.