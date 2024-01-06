Hope for trapped Redwing miners

News / National

by Staff reporter

The GOVERNMENT has stepped up rescue efforts for 15 miners believed to be trapped underground at Redwing Mine in Penhalonga amid indications they could be found alive.Yesterday, experts said they had made progress in search of the 15 and hinted there was a possibility they could reach the trapped mine workers today.In a statement yesterday, acting Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo said the Government isconcerned about the unfortunate incident."In responding to this unfortunate accident, Government has immediately activated civil protection structures to deal with the critical matter of search and rescue at the mine."The Ministry of Mines and Mining Development is leading a team of experts, including from Metallon Gold and Freda Rebecca Gold Mine of Bindura," he said.The Government, Minister Moyo said, assures the nation and families of the miners that search and rescue efforts will be intensified."Government would like to assure the nation and anxious families of the miners, in particular, that search and rescue operations will continue into the coming days."In the meantime, Government will render support to these families during this difficult time. As the rescue efforts are underway, the Honourable Minister of Mines and Mining Development has since directed Metallon Gold to suspend operations at the mine."The minister urged mining companies to do everything possible to minimise such disasters and "heed His Excellency, the President, Dr E.D. Mnangagwa's call for responsible mining in order to lessen the occurrence of such accidents and loss of precious life".Also, Minister Moyo said contrary to some reports, the trapped mine workers are employed by Metallon Gold."For the avoidance of doubt and contrary to some unsubstantiated reports circulating on social media platforms, the trapped miners are employees of Metallon Gold," he said.During a visit to the mine by this writer yesterday, it was clear resources had been mobilised to intensify the search and rescue efforts.In an interview, rescue team leader Mr Sweetman Gotora said they had made progress to get to where the mine workers are believed to be trapped."Works have already started and we have managed to move about 15 metres so far. We requested more resources and we are happy today (yesterday), we received a lorry full of timber and nails."There is hope that we can find them alive since there is ventilation underground. We hope that on Sunday (today), we will manage to reach the area where we suspect the miners are trapped. We are also calling for resources such as food, torches and timber," he said.In an interview at the site, Manicaland Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Advocate Misheck Mugadza said the Government will provide all the necessary support to assist in the rescue efforts."We have been advised that the ground at the mine is now stable and the rescuers are now down in the mine."As a province, we are very grateful that the Minister of Mines and Mining Development and his team quickly rushed down here to be part of the rescue team. We have been assured of the possibility they will be found alive," he said.On Friday, Mines and Mining Development Minister Zhemu Soda and experts from his ministry visited the place to assess the situation and provide assistance.