US$6m budget for February by-elections

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has set aside about US$6 million, or the equivalent in the local currency, for the February 3 by-elections to fill vacancies of six National Assembly seats and 28 local authority wards, it has been learnt.The vacancies arose following recalls by Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary-general Mr Sengezo Tshabangu.The affected MPS are Amos Chibaya (Mkoba North), Tapfumanei Madzimbamuto (Seke), Stephen Chatiza (Goromonzi West), Admore Chivero (Chegutu West), Oliver Mutasa (Zvimba East) and Gift Ostallos Siziba (Pelandaba-Tshabalala).ZEC chief elections officer Mr Utloile Silaigwana said: "The estimated budget for the by-elections is US$6 million, or the equivalent in the local currency. Preparations for the conduct of the February 3, 2024 by-elections are well on course."As you may be aware, there are six National Assembly seats and 28 local authority wards to be filled on February 3, 2024."Initially, there were 31 local authority vacancies, out of which three were dropped after the sponsoring party reversed two recalls and lost a court challenge in the other. Nomination courts for the by-elections sat on December 18, 2023."The training of voter education officers for polling and their deployment, Mr Silaigwana said, will be conducted between January 17 and 19, while the mobile voter education programme will run from January 20 to 24."Training of electoral officers will be conducted as from January 20-31, 2024. First to be trained are constituency elections officers, followed by ward elections officers and, lastly, polling officers and election agents."In terms of material requirements, the commission has adequate human and material resources for the conduct of these by-elections," he said.ZEC, he added, is presently urging all voters in areas where there are by-elections to check their registration status and verify their polling stations."Econet and NetOne mobile phone subscribers can verify their details by dialling *265#. In addition, the commission will display voters' rolls at every polling station two days before polling day to enable voters to ascertain their correct polling stations."Chief Justice Luke Malaba has designated 23 magistrates nationwide to preside over politically motivated violence cases ahead of the by-elections, in line with the Electoral Act.