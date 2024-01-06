7 000 cattle die in 2 months

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZIMBABWE lost more than 7 000 cattle in November and December last year owing to a prolonged hot spell, an official has said.However, the situation is improving as rains received countrywide from mid-December to date will help to curb the fatalities.In an interview, Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) director Dr Jairus Machakwa said the southern part of the country recorded the highest number of deaths."We lost a total of 7 004 cattle in November and December alone. It was a blow because one cow lost is too much to the farmer and the nation at large."But because of the recent rains, significant relief has been recorded countrywide. Although we are still recording poverty deaths, the quantum has reduced and very shortly the condition score for a majority of cattle will be very good.Matabeleland provinces recorded the highest numbers considering their proneness to droughts."In November, cattle deaths stood at 2 442, and the figure rose to 4 562 in December.According to DVS statistics, Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North had 1 900 and 527 deaths, respectively, in November.All Mashonaland provinces and Manicaland recorded no poverty deaths in November, with Midlands recording 15.In December, Matabeleland North topped with 2 338 deaths, followed by Matabeleland South that recorded 1 773.Before the rains that started in mid-December, Government took action by drilling boreholes and implementing other measures in the worst-affected areas."To mitigate the effects of the drought, hay bales are being distributed in the high-risk areas, where over 1,4 million cattle were identified as prone to drought conditions and poverty deaths, especially in the southern provinces.Farmers have also been provided with biomass seed to ensure that livestock receive nutritious feed," said Dr Machakwa.