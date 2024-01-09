Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Schools warned against arm-twisting parents

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
As schools opened smoothly yesterday with cholera protocols and procedures being observed, the Government warned rogue school administrators against holding parents and guardians to ransom by turning away learners for failure to pay fees or withholding results of public examinations.

The turnout for both teachers and learners was 100 percent countrywide with Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo banning schools charging fees exclusively in foreign currency or forcing purchase of uniforms and stationery at their institutions.

Minister Moyo accompanied by his Permanent Secretary Mr Moses Mhike yesterday toured several schools to assess whether the cholera protocols were being observed and whether learners in arrears were being turned away.

Speaking after touring Oriel Boys High, Eastridge Primary in Harare and Makomo Primary in Epworth, Minister Moyo said all schools are bound by the procedures to be followed when making school fees adjustments according to Secretary's Circular No. 1 of 2023.

He said the Permanent Secretary would not approve any increase of fees or levies sought in respect of the next term unless the increases were justified by reference to some basis other than the application of the consumer price index. "Further, the proposal to increase fees or levies must be approved by a majority of the parents at a meeting of the School Parents Assembly attended by not less than 20 percent of the parents.

"Once the Permanent Secretary has approved the fees and levies, a copy of the approval letter must be displayed on the school public notice board for all parents and guardians to refer," he said.

On charging school fees exclusively in foreign currency, Minister Moyo said in accordance with the Secretary's Circular No. 10 of 2022, Government policy position is that school fees must be paid in local currency.

"No school, therefore, must force any parent to pay fees or levies exclusively in foreign currency since parents are free to pay in a currency of their choice as Zimbabwe operates under a multi-currency regime.

"If fees are pegged in foreign currency for value preservation, parents must pay school fees in local currency at the prevailing interbank rate of the day the transaction is made," he said.

On purchase of uniforms and stationery at schools, the minister reiterated that parents and guardians were free to purchase uniforms and stationery wherever they find it cheaper in line with the specifications by the schools.

"Heads of schools and responsible authorities are therefore warned to abide by this directive and desist from making it mandatory for parents to buy school uniforms and stationery exclusively at their schools," he said.

Minister Moyo said in line with Secretary's Circular No. 3 of 2019, no school should withhold results for Grade 7, O and A Level candidates while demanding outstanding arrears for fees and levies.

"The contract of undertaking public examinations in Zimbabwe is between ZIMSEC and the candidates while the obligation to pay fees and levies remains with the parents and guardians,"  he said.

Minister Moyo also said despite the fact that no school should turn away learners, the parents and guardians should also play their part by paying fees on time to avoid disruptions of learning.

"Parents and guardians are obliged to pay approved school fees and levies as required by the school to meet its operational costs and overheads. No child must be sent away from school for non-payment of fees and levies," he said.

"In that regard, the contractual agreement on payment of approved fees and levies remains with the parents or guardians and the school. The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education continues to strive to provide access to quality, relevant, inclusive, equitable and wholesome education for all Zimbabweans," the minister said.

Eastridge Primary School head Mr Obey Zinyemba said they opened smoothly.

"We have started our first day on a good note with all learners in attendance. Teachers have also reported for duty except for one who is sick who sent a note. In terms of preparedness to curb cholera we have all mechanisms in place including hand washing and water points. We have two boreholes on standby, one solar and one electrical which complement each other in terms of power outages," he said.

Epworth's Makomo Primary School headmaster Mr Tapiwa Mapisa said they also started on a high note.

"All the 69 teachers had 100 percent attendance while for learners only a handful failed to turn up.

"As for cholera we have done our level best. We have various points dotted around the school with water buckets, soap and sanitisers," he said.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Bulawayo police probes sudden death case

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's daughter marries a South African man

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

Lobengula denigrating presenter tried to kill herself 3 times

2 hrs ago | 569 Views

Kaindu ready to roll

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Ostallos Siziva wasting time, resources running as CCC candidate says Tshabangu

3 hrs ago | 529 Views

Zimbabwean man accused of murdering SA girlfriend and hiding body in freezer

4 hrs ago | 516 Views

Tshabangu to reform CCC until structures are in place

4 hrs ago | 397 Views

ZAPU slams Obert Mpofu

4 hrs ago | 521 Views

Gayton McKenzie is not from Gweru, Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 427 Views

Young man killed in a bloody fight

5 hrs ago | 644 Views

Man steals police car in leg irons

5 hrs ago | 936 Views

Tribalist presenter blames colonial era abuse on King Lobengula 'who loved sugar' live on TV

6 hrs ago | 835 Views

Teachers stage sit in as schools open for 2024, demand US$1,200 salary

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Gwanda VID to tighten rules, regulations on passenger public service vehicles and heavy trucks

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe exempts VAT on basic goods amid price hike concerns

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Currency turmoil returns in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 583 Views

Tshabangu in fresh recalls threat

6 hrs ago | 461 Views

Zimbabwe under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zimbabwe family basket skyrockets to $3,6 million

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Man scalds wife with hot porridge

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe claims to have enough grain in stock

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

23 schools in hot soup

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Gold panners dig under the Beitbridge-Gwanda Highway

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Suspected armed robber shot dead

6 hrs ago | 184 Views

Man jailed 17 years for anal rape

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

'Zimbabwe performs dismally on human rights'

6 hrs ago | 33 Views

Detectives steal exhibit to destroy case

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

Sikhala's detention justified claims Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe Judge President bemoans shortage of judges

6 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF youths invade Harare greenway

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Countries dependent on external inputs are colonised

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

Reckless Mzansi Express bus driver to be prosecuted

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

Festive season accidents shoot up

6 hrs ago | 22 Views

Insiza tourist attractions set for upgrade

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

New boarding school for Tsholotsho

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Gwanda to refurbish water treatment plant

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

5 arrested for spate of robberies

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

Man kills wife over allegations of infidelity

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Prospect Lithium urged to manufacture batteries in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe power outages a reflection of subdued generation

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

Heavy downpours, thunderstorms to persist

6 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mupezeni appointed ambassador to South Sudan

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for UniVisa system

6 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mpilo MRI scan machine installed

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Matebeleland farmers welcome cloud seeding, heavy rains loom

6 hrs ago | 56 Views

Errant drivers, bus operators face stiff penalties

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

NUST directed to complete JM Nkomo Ekusileni Hospital

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Edd Branson facilitates US$1 million for Bulawayo entrepreneurs

09 Jan 2024 at 09:07hrs | 1323 Views

Zimbabwe least free in SADC according to US, Canadian NGO

08 Jan 2024 at 05:43hrs | 2060 Views