Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Errant drivers, bus operators face stiff penalties

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
Drivers and operators who violate traffic rules and regulations face having their licences suspended or cancelled with all road traffic law enforcement agencies are on high alert to enforce traffic laws and ensure that non-compliant drivers and vehicles do not ply the country's roads.

In a statement yesterday, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said he was concerned about a video circulating on social media, which captured a near accident involving a cross-border bus belonging to Mzansi Express and a haulage truck carrying flammable gases .

"This video clearly shows traffic law violations and actions that breach Sections 51, 52 and 53 of the Road Traffic Act which prohibit driving without due care and attention or reasonable consideration for others, negligent or dangerous driving and reckless driving.

"It is also saddening to note that during the period 15-26 December 2023 alone, 87 people died and 424 were injured because of road traffic accidents," he said.

Minister Mhona said the nation could not afford to continue experiencing these incessant road fatalities caused by recklessness and negligence by drivers of public service vehicle

"Informed by the foregoing violations and verified videographic evidence, the Ministry will ensure that the driver of the cross-border bus is prosecuted. I have directed that the provisions of the law be implemented dutifully, consistently, and religiously with the view to tame this negligence and recklessness.

"My Ministry promulgated Statutory Instrument 118 of 2023 which made it mandatory for operators of public service vehicles to install speed limiting and monitoring devices.

"This will go a long way in regulating over-speeding by public service vehicle drivers and protect commuters and other road users in line with targets contained in the National Development Strategy 1 (2021-2025) which seeks to reduce road accidents and fatalities by a 25 percent margin per annum.

"Pursuant to this, I wish to reiterate and warn all transport operators, associations, motorists, and members of the public that the Ministry will take stern measures provided by our laws against those who wantonly and blatantly violate road traffic rules and regulations. The safety and security of all road users cannot be taken for granted. We will not hesitate to suspend and cancel licenses of drivers and operators who violate traffic rules and regulations," Minister Mhona said.

He urged all road traffic law enforcement agencies to be on high alert to enforce the road traffic laws and ensure that non-compliant drivers and vehicles do not ply the roads.

Magistrates trying those charged with a wide range of traffic offences have the power to cancel driving licences, sometimes even for life, and can set a time limit before a driver with a cancelled licence is allowed to go through the provisional and road tests to get a new licence. Service licences can be suspended or cancelled in certain circumstances, although since this can be challenged in court the authorities make sure that they have good grounds for doing so.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Bulawayo police probes sudden death case

1 hr ago | 157 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's daughter marries a South African man

2 hrs ago | 445 Views

Lobengula denigrating presenter tried to kill herself 3 times

2 hrs ago | 570 Views

Kaindu ready to roll

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Ostallos Siziva wasting time, resources running as CCC candidate says Tshabangu

3 hrs ago | 529 Views

Zimbabwean man accused of murdering SA girlfriend and hiding body in freezer

4 hrs ago | 516 Views

Tshabangu to reform CCC until structures are in place

4 hrs ago | 397 Views

ZAPU slams Obert Mpofu

4 hrs ago | 521 Views

Gayton McKenzie is not from Gweru, Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 427 Views

Young man killed in a bloody fight

5 hrs ago | 644 Views

Man steals police car in leg irons

5 hrs ago | 936 Views

Tribalist presenter blames colonial era abuse on King Lobengula 'who loved sugar' live on TV

6 hrs ago | 835 Views

Teachers stage sit in as schools open for 2024, demand US$1,200 salary

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Gwanda VID to tighten rules, regulations on passenger public service vehicles and heavy trucks

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe exempts VAT on basic goods amid price hike concerns

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Currency turmoil returns in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 583 Views

Tshabangu in fresh recalls threat

6 hrs ago | 461 Views

Zimbabwe under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 307 Views

Zimbabwe family basket skyrockets to $3,6 million

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Man scalds wife with hot porridge

6 hrs ago | 252 Views

Zimbabwe claims to have enough grain in stock

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

23 schools in hot soup

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Gold panners dig under the Beitbridge-Gwanda Highway

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Suspected armed robber shot dead

6 hrs ago | 184 Views

Man jailed 17 years for anal rape

6 hrs ago | 322 Views

'Zimbabwe performs dismally on human rights'

6 hrs ago | 33 Views

Detectives steal exhibit to destroy case

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

Sikhala's detention justified claims Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe Judge President bemoans shortage of judges

6 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF youths invade Harare greenway

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Countries dependent on external inputs are colonised

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

Reckless Mzansi Express bus driver to be prosecuted

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

Festive season accidents shoot up

6 hrs ago | 22 Views

Insiza tourist attractions set for upgrade

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

New boarding school for Tsholotsho

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Gwanda to refurbish water treatment plant

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

5 arrested for spate of robberies

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

Man kills wife over allegations of infidelity

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Prospect Lithium urged to manufacture batteries in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe power outages a reflection of subdued generation

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

Heavy downpours, thunderstorms to persist

6 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mupezeni appointed ambassador to South Sudan

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for UniVisa system

6 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mpilo MRI scan machine installed

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Matebeleland farmers welcome cloud seeding, heavy rains loom

6 hrs ago | 56 Views

Schools warned against arm-twisting parents

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

NUST directed to complete JM Nkomo Ekusileni Hospital

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Edd Branson facilitates US$1 million for Bulawayo entrepreneurs

09 Jan 2024 at 09:07hrs | 1323 Views

Zimbabwe least free in SADC according to US, Canadian NGO

08 Jan 2024 at 05:43hrs | 2060 Views