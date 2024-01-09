Matebeleland farmers welcome cloud seeding, heavy rains loom

News / National

by Staff reporter

FARMERS have welcomed the Government's cloud-seeding programme to induce more rains saying the intervention is critical as they are desperate to boost production amid an El Nino season that is characterised by prolonged dry spells.The Government launched the US$400 000 countrywide cloud seeding programme on Monday and has deployed two aircraft for the operation, one in Bulawayo to service southern parts of the country while another will operate from Harare to serve the northern parts of the country.While the Matebeleland region is projected to receive heavy rains tomorrow, Meteorological Service Department Bulawayo provincial officer Mr Chiposi Ngulube said his team would start cloud seeding between today and tomorrow in parts of the southern region.Of late, clouds have been covering most parts of the Matebeleland region but there has been little rain. Cloud seeding is a scientifically approved rainfall enhancement method that involves the deliberate introduction of hydrophilic substances into the atmosphere to stimulate the formation of rain droplets through the enhancement of existing clouds, ultimately leading to increased rainfall.Newly-appointed Agricultural Rural Development and Advisory Service (ARDAS) Matebeleland North provincial director Mr Dumisani Nyoni said the province is desperately in need of rain."We are desperate for the rains. The bulk of our crop has just germinated and some is yet to germinate, and we need the rain so that our crops properly grow. We haven't met our targets in terms of planting," he said."We still have some crops that can still be planted in this period including cowpeas, sugar beans, and sweet potatoes to improve food security."We have not received significant rains to generate enough pastures for our livestock going forward. So, we really need the rains, and whatever effort that can lead to increased rainfalls will be appreciated."Mr Nyoni said the situation was critical as dams in the region have not impounded much water since the start of the rainy season. As a result, he said the water table is now very low and can even affect irrigation farming in the region."Even the rivers are not yet flowing so we still need the rains so that our rivers flow to enable dams to impound water. We also need water to sink underground because looking at our situation as Matebeleland North province, most of our areas depend on boreholes so there is a need to have a recharge on the boreholes. The recharge can only be obtained through rains," said Mr Nyoni."So, if cloud seeding will produce some positives, this would be welcome. We need the water table to recharge. Umguza is planting wheat using borehole water so definitely needs a recharge on the underground water system."A commercial farmer in Matebeleland North, Mr Donald Khumalo, said more rains were needed to save the crop and ensure good yields."Whichever way now, we are desperate and we will welcome any efforts that the Government can do or anyone can do to ensure that we get some rains."Even those who are irrigating the situation is not looking good. The water table is not good. Dams are almost running dry and so whether one is irrigating or not the situation is not good. If nothing happens within the next two weeks we will kiss this season goodbye," said Mr Khumalo.He said if rains were not received it would spell disaster for livestock farmers and the Government should expedite borehole drilling initiatives.A peri-urban farmer in Bulawayo, Mrs Sithabile Ngwenya from Nkulumane suburb said adequate rains were important as they want to contribute to food security.Yesterday Mrs Ngwenya was weeding her quarter hectare plot in Upper Rangemore on the outskirts of Bulawayo."We planted on December 15 and have started weeding. We are looking forward to having some rains and what we do here complements our livelihoods," she said."What my husband is earning does not sustain us as a family so we complement them through farming. So, to hear that there is a cloud seeding programme is exciting. It will help because we need the rains for our crops."It is also hoped the cloud seeding would come in handy and help increase the water levels for Bulawayo's supply dams, which remain critically low resulting in the council introducing a 120-hour weekly water shedding programme.The Zimbabwe National Water Authority has said the rains being recorded in most parts of the country have seen national dam levels rising to 81 percent of their combined capacity but Bulawayo's supply dams remain critically low with Umzingwane Dam still only five percent full.The Meteorological Services Department has projected that heavy rains will be received in the Matebeleland region tomorrow following a cloud band coming from Botswana.It said yesterday, heavy rains were recorded in Binga and Lupane in Matebeleland North and scattered downpours are expected in some areas today."Widespread thunderstorms are expected over the western parts of the country with localized heavy downpours exceeding 20mm in Matebeleland North and South Provinces as the cloud band enters the country from Botswana," said the agency."The rest of the country should expect some scattered afternoon thunderstorms. It should be mild in the morning becoming warm by the afternoon."