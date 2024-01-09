Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe pushes for UniVisa system

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
ZIMBABWE is pushing for the revival of the UniVisa model with regional peers to enhance smooth passage of visitors at the country's ports of entry so that they can move around with just one visa in their passports.

Zimbabwe is one of the countries in Southern Africa that adopted and piloted the UniVisa concept although the initiative has not been fully implemented over the years.

Some countries have suspended the need for visas for visitors as a way of promoting tourism. The UniVisa initiative was supposed to be implemented at the Victoria Falls and Kazungula border posts, which are critical facilities as they are used by tourists, especially in the Kavango-Zambezi Trans-Frontier Conservation Area covering parts of Angola, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Speaking to journalists in Victoria Falls recently, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbara Rwodzi, said plans were underway to make sure that by the end of this year, the UniVisa will be in place. She said work was underway to concurrently work on the UniVisa and e-visa facilities.

This comes as the Department of Immigration is working flat out to upgrade ports of entry and introduce e-visa and e-gates facilities for smooth passage as the country drives towards total digitalization of Government services.

The tourism industry also targets a US$5 billion industry next year and digitalization is one of the catalysts that would enhance services.

Minister Rwodzi said delays in the implementation of the UniVisa facility were caused by several factors among them differences in immigration regulations of member states.

"The UniVisa is in place and Zimbabwe is a part of it in Southern Africa. Every country has its regulations and its own rules, so there is a process to that and some of the countries are delaying that process," she said.

"This UniVisa and e-visa are being tackled at the same time and I am optimistic that in the first quarter of the year, it should be in place but let's keep talking about it. As the tourism sector, we are on the case of immigration because the e-visa is lagging behind."

The e-visa system was put to test a few years ago.

Currently to apply for a visa one needs to produce a completed form, a non-refundable fee, and two passport-sized photos.

Travellers from Group C countries are expected to apply for visas at embassies. The e-visa system is expected to improve the country's fluidity and attract foreign direct investment as well as complement the "Zimbabwe is open for business" policy.

The Government is also restructuring tourism services and products to bring visitors a good experience and bring new products.

Minister Rwodzi said for tourism to meet its US$5 billion target, there is a need for all stakeholders including the media to work together and meet regularly.

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority has the mandate to market tourism destinations and has strategies to synchronise activities, events, and diaries with its Zambian counterparts across the river to jointly market the destination Victoria Falls and bring more numbers.

The Government has also warned operators against starting new activities and products without following procedure, which includes seeking approval and registration for ZTA.

Minister Rwodzi said before the end of the year a system will be in place to address issues around operators that cut corners and ran unregistered activities.

She said the Government was also seized with the issue of overpricing of tourism products and activities and a system to regulate the sector over rates would soon be in place.

Over the years there have been concerns about Victoria Falls being an expensive destination compared to other destinations in the region.

Operators have defended the pricing model saying it is driven by costs of production with the costs of social amenities and import of other goods as the major driving forces.

Meanwhile, the Government plans to upgrade Kazungula and Victoria Falls border posts into modern state-of-the-art One Stop Border facilities.

Kazungula, on the border with Botswana, and Victoria Falls leading into Zambia, are two land borders linking the country's tourism capital to the region.

There is also the Pandamatenga border into Botswana and Victoria Falls International Airport whose refurbishment was completed in 2016 through funding from China Exim Bank.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Bulawayo police probes sudden death case

54 mins ago | 122 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's daughter marries a South African man

2 hrs ago | 390 Views

Lobengula denigrating presenter tried to kill herself 3 times

2 hrs ago | 492 Views

Kaindu ready to roll

3 hrs ago | 160 Views

Ostallos Siziva wasting time, resources running as CCC candidate says Tshabangu

3 hrs ago | 492 Views

Zimbabwean man accused of murdering SA girlfriend and hiding body in freezer

3 hrs ago | 483 Views

Tshabangu to reform CCC until structures are in place

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

ZAPU slams Obert Mpofu

3 hrs ago | 492 Views

Gayton McKenzie is not from Gweru, Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 416 Views

Young man killed in a bloody fight

4 hrs ago | 628 Views

Man steals police car in leg irons

4 hrs ago | 898 Views

Tribalist presenter blames colonial era abuse on King Lobengula 'who loved sugar' live on TV

5 hrs ago | 820 Views

Teachers stage sit in as schools open for 2024, demand US$1,200 salary

5 hrs ago | 395 Views

Gwanda VID to tighten rules, regulations on passenger public service vehicles and heavy trucks

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

Zimbabwe exempts VAT on basic goods amid price hike concerns

5 hrs ago | 274 Views

Currency turmoil returns in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 573 Views

Tshabangu in fresh recalls threat

5 hrs ago | 453 Views

Zimbabwe under spotlight

5 hrs ago | 299 Views

Zimbabwe family basket skyrockets to $3,6 million

5 hrs ago | 138 Views

Man scalds wife with hot porridge

5 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zimbabwe claims to have enough grain in stock

5 hrs ago | 59 Views

23 schools in hot soup

5 hrs ago | 256 Views

Gold panners dig under the Beitbridge-Gwanda Highway

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

Suspected armed robber shot dead

6 hrs ago | 178 Views

Man jailed 17 years for anal rape

6 hrs ago | 311 Views

'Zimbabwe performs dismally on human rights'

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

Detectives steal exhibit to destroy case

6 hrs ago | 198 Views

Sikhala's detention justified claims Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe Judge President bemoans shortage of judges

6 hrs ago | 52 Views

Zanu-PF youths invade Harare greenway

6 hrs ago | 121 Views

Countries dependent on external inputs are colonised

6 hrs ago | 37 Views

Reckless Mzansi Express bus driver to be prosecuted

6 hrs ago | 350 Views

Festive season accidents shoot up

6 hrs ago | 21 Views

Insiza tourist attractions set for upgrade

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

New boarding school for Tsholotsho

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Gwanda to refurbish water treatment plant

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

5 arrested for spate of robberies

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

Man kills wife over allegations of infidelity

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

Prospect Lithium urged to manufacture batteries in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Zimbabwe power outages a reflection of subdued generation

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

Heavy downpours, thunderstorms to persist

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mupezeni appointed ambassador to South Sudan

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mpilo MRI scan machine installed

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Matebeleland farmers welcome cloud seeding, heavy rains loom

6 hrs ago | 53 Views

Errant drivers, bus operators face stiff penalties

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

Schools warned against arm-twisting parents

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

NUST directed to complete JM Nkomo Ekusileni Hospital

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Edd Branson facilitates US$1 million for Bulawayo entrepreneurs

09 Jan 2024 at 09:07hrs | 1320 Views

Zimbabwe least free in SADC according to US, Canadian NGO

08 Jan 2024 at 05:43hrs | 2060 Views