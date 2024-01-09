Latest News Editor's Choice


Mupezeni appointed ambassador to South Sudan

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
President Mnangagwa has appointed Mr Kossam Mupezeni as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of South Sudan.

Mr Mupezeni replaced Ambassador Kufa Chinoza who was transferred to Ghana after the end of his tenure in Juba.

The appointment was announced by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Martin Rushwaya in an extraordinary Government gazette published yesterday, under the General Notice 18A of 2024.

"It is hereby notified that His Excellency the President has, in terms of section 110 (2) (i) as read with section 2004 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed Mr Kossam Mupezeni as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of South Sudan,"  he said.

Before being appointed as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to South Sudan Mr Mupezeni was the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade's director for Africa, Asia and the Pacific.

South Sudan and Zimbabwe's relations have been showing steady progress.

Last year, at the South Sudan Oil and Power (SSOP) conference in Juba, the then Zimbabwe's Energy and Power Development Deputy Minister Magna Mudyiwa indicated that Zimbabwe was looking to South Sudan for support ahead of sizeable oil and gas finds expected in the country.

She highlighted the role that South Sudanese expertise will play in supporting the growth of Zimbabwe's nascent oil and gas market.

An in-country exploration campaign is currently underway in Zimbabwe and has revealed encouraging results, with tests having recently confirmed the presence of oil and gas in Muzarabani.

Source - The Herald

