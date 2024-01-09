News / National
Man kills wife over allegations of infidelity

A MAN fatally assaulted his wife over allegations of infidelity.
In a statement on X, police said they arrested Tatenda Kaosa (28) after he assaulted Tanaka Ndaruza (20) on 4 January 2024.
"In another case on 04/01/24, Police in Marondera arrested Tatenda Kaosa (28) in connection with a murder case in which he allegedly fatally assaulted his wife Tanaka Ndaruza (20) over allegations of infidelity," reads the statement.
Source - The Chronicle