Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man kills wife over allegations of infidelity

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
A MAN fatally assaulted his wife over allegations of infidelity.

In a statement on X, police said they arrested Tatenda Kaosa (28) after he assaulted Tanaka Ndaruza (20) on 4 January 2024.

"In another case on 04/01/24, Police in Marondera arrested Tatenda Kaosa (28) in connection with a murder case in which he allegedly fatally assaulted his wife Tanaka Ndaruza (20) over allegations of infidelity," reads the statement.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Bulawayo police probes sudden death case

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's daughter marries a South African man

2 hrs ago | 446 Views

Lobengula denigrating presenter tried to kill herself 3 times

2 hrs ago | 573 Views

Kaindu ready to roll

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

Ostallos Siziva wasting time, resources running as CCC candidate says Tshabangu

3 hrs ago | 531 Views

Zimbabwean man accused of murdering SA girlfriend and hiding body in freezer

4 hrs ago | 518 Views

Tshabangu to reform CCC until structures are in place

4 hrs ago | 401 Views

ZAPU slams Obert Mpofu

4 hrs ago | 522 Views

Gayton McKenzie is not from Gweru, Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 428 Views

Young man killed in a bloody fight

5 hrs ago | 644 Views

Man steals police car in leg irons

5 hrs ago | 938 Views

Tribalist presenter blames colonial era abuse on King Lobengula 'who loved sugar' live on TV

6 hrs ago | 837 Views

Teachers stage sit in as schools open for 2024, demand US$1,200 salary

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Gwanda VID to tighten rules, regulations on passenger public service vehicles and heavy trucks

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe exempts VAT on basic goods amid price hike concerns

6 hrs ago | 279 Views

Currency turmoil returns in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 583 Views

Tshabangu in fresh recalls threat

6 hrs ago | 461 Views

Zimbabwe under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zimbabwe family basket skyrockets to $3,6 million

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Man scalds wife with hot porridge

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe claims to have enough grain in stock

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

23 schools in hot soup

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Gold panners dig under the Beitbridge-Gwanda Highway

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Suspected armed robber shot dead

6 hrs ago | 184 Views

Man jailed 17 years for anal rape

6 hrs ago | 323 Views

'Zimbabwe performs dismally on human rights'

6 hrs ago | 33 Views

Detectives steal exhibit to destroy case

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Sikhala's detention justified claims Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe Judge President bemoans shortage of judges

6 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF youths invade Harare greenway

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Countries dependent on external inputs are colonised

6 hrs ago | 39 Views

Reckless Mzansi Express bus driver to be prosecuted

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

Festive season accidents shoot up

6 hrs ago | 22 Views

Insiza tourist attractions set for upgrade

6 hrs ago | 71 Views

New boarding school for Tsholotsho

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Gwanda to refurbish water treatment plant

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

5 arrested for spate of robberies

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

Prospect Lithium urged to manufacture batteries in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe power outages a reflection of subdued generation

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

Heavy downpours, thunderstorms to persist

6 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mupezeni appointed ambassador to South Sudan

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for UniVisa system

6 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mpilo MRI scan machine installed

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Matebeleland farmers welcome cloud seeding, heavy rains loom

6 hrs ago | 56 Views

Errant drivers, bus operators face stiff penalties

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Schools warned against arm-twisting parents

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

NUST directed to complete JM Nkomo Ekusileni Hospital

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Edd Branson facilitates US$1 million for Bulawayo entrepreneurs

09 Jan 2024 at 09:07hrs | 1323 Views

Zimbabwe least free in SADC according to US, Canadian NGO

08 Jan 2024 at 05:43hrs | 2060 Views