5 arrested for spate of robberies

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Gweru have arrested five suspects that had been terrorising residents through armed robbery, and unlawful entry and theft cases.The five, according to the Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, were arrested between 5 and 7 January.He said the spate of cases were committed during the period spanning from December 2023 to date."First to be arrested were four suspects, now linked to at least 11 armed robberies which occurred in Mkoba North High density residential suburbs and Ngamo areas under ZRP Nehanda and Gweru Rural policing areas respectively."The gang was sold out by an attempted murder case where Joseph Musa (20) and Mandlenkosi Ndebele (18) stabbed their victim, Melody Nhongo (26) at Ngamo Business Centre, Gweru, with a knife," said Insp Mahoko.He said the fifth suspect Tafadzwa Tundwane (25) of Mapendere Village, Chief Ndanga in Shurugwi was arrested for unlawful entries and thefts in Tongogara area, Shurugwi where he targeted schools.Insp Mahoko said the police made investigations leading to the arrest of the four in raids at their different places of residence."The four are Joseph Musa (20), Mandlenkosi Ndebele (18), Cleopas Mtetwa (31) and Nkosilathi Gumbo (35) all of Ngamo area, Gweru," said Insp Mahoko.He said efforts are underway to account for four more suspects who are part of the robbery gang."They are Lovemore Siziba, Mthulisi Sibanda, Bekhani Ndlovu and Nkululeko Nduna all of Ngamo, Gweru. Total value stolen in the robberies is US$2 500 and property worthy US$1 500 has been recovered," said Insp Mahoko.He said the property recovered comprises 11 cellphones and a radio speaker."Five complainants have since positively identified their property from among the recovered lot, held at ZRP Nehanda Police station. We invite members of the public who recently fell victim to robbers where cellphones were stolen to visit ZRP Nehanda and help in identifying the remaining cellphones," said Insp Mahoko.Insp Mahoko said Tundwane would break into school premises and teachers' quarters, stealing school uniforms, electrical gadgets, blankets, gas tanks, kitchen utensils and clothing items."He was arrested while selling his stolen loot at Chikava Business Centre, Shurugwi. So far, break-ins linked to him happened at Vungwi Primary and Mpangayi Secondary Schools in Shurugwi. Total value stolen is estimated at more than US$5 000 and property valued at US$4 000 has been recovered," he said.The police, he said, are still looking for his accomplice, named Mabeza Lordshare, of Mabeza Village under Chief Ndanga in Shurugwi.