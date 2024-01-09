Latest News Editor's Choice


New boarding school for Tsholotsho

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago
TSHOLOTSHO district in Matebeleland North is set to have a third boarding school following the setting up of Royal Avenues High School in Simanje Village, Ward 15 under Chief Gampu area.

The project is expected to enrol Forms One to Six learners.

The other two boarding schools in the district are Tsholotsho High School and Khumbula High School while Nemane High School and Landa John Nkomo High School have semi-boarding facilities.

The new school is being constructed by two local businessmen, and a South African.

Two classroom blocks, an administration block and two other structures have already been built. The classroom blocks are now at roof level. A perimeter fence has been erected around the vast tract of land.

A site for temporary teachers' cottages has since been identified.

The owners of the school are seized with regularising its operations with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education.

Zimbabwe has a deficit of about 2 800 schools. Under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), Government will be paying particular attention to broadening access and participation to education by marginalised populations in both rural and urban areas with the private sector expected to play a key role as envisaged by the strategic economic blueprint.

As part of implementing Vision 2030 anchored on the NDS1, Government has approved the construction of 3 000 new schools by 2025 because of the phenomenal increase in learner enrolment which has resulted in the need for the establishment of more educational facilities in the country.

In an interview, Chief Gampu said they are looking forward to the opening of the school which is expected to churn out great minds thus contributing towards the development of the country.

"We feel honoured by what our children, particularly Never Ngwenya did for our areas. This is a top-class school and its structure makes it compete with schools in cities and towns," he said.

"It's even great that Mr Ngwenya is coming from this area where as a young man he had a very difficult education. He left for South Africa where he teamed up with his partners and ventured into this project."

Chief Gampu said the project is in line with the Second Republic's philosophy "Ilizwe lakhiwa ngabanikazi balo/Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo."

Matebeleland North Provincial Education Director Mr Jabulani Mpofu said they need as many schools as possible in the province.

"We can never say ‘no' to any school construction project as long as all due processes are followed to avoid having substandard facilities which may pose a danger to both learners and staff," he said.

Government has since availed funds for the construction of 35 model schools in all the country's 10 provinces.

Already, sites for the schools have been identified under the programme, 19 primaries and 16 secondary schools will be constructed with eight offering secondary school boarding facilities.

Of the 35 school sites, 25 are satellite schools already operating without proper infrastructure.

The construction project is being implemented in phases starting with 100 and 144 model 21st century Government primary and secondary boarding schools spread across all the country's 10 provinces.

One primary and one secondary boarding school with adequate state-of-the-art facilities will be constructed in each of the 72 districts of the country.

Treasury will fund the first 144 schools, while public-private or joint venture arrangements will be crafted to assist in the construction of the 3 000 new schools.

Source - The Chronicle

