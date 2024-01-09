Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Festive season accidents shoot up

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
THE number of traffic accidents during the just-ended festive season went up by 461 compared to last year with 170 deaths recorded during the same period.

In a statement, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said from December 2023 to January 8 this year, a total of 2 689 road accidents were recorded in Zimbabwe.

During the same period last year, the figure for road traffic accidents stood at 2 228. Of the recorded accidents, 509 people were injured compared to 786 recorded last year.

However, the number of deaths went up to 170 from 138 recorded during the same period in 2022- 2023.

"We recorded 118 fatal road traffic accidents that killed 170 people from December 15 to January 8. The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that drivers should be cautious on the roads and not cross flooded rivers and bridges to curb drowning incidences," said Asst Comm Nyathi.

"The public is advised to report errant drivers on the roads at any nearest police station or call National Complaints Desk number 0242 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue to enforce road rules and regulations without fear or favour. Final statistics from the 2023- 2024 period will be shared on January 16."

Meanwhile, the Government has said it will not hesitate to suspend and cancel licenses of drivers and operators who violate traffic rules and regulations.

According to the Government, all road traffic law enforcement agencies are on high alert to enforce the road traffic laws and ensure that non-compliant drivers and vehicles do not ply the country's roads.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Bulawayo police probes sudden death case

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's daughter marries a South African man

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

Lobengula denigrating presenter tried to kill herself 3 times

2 hrs ago | 575 Views

Kaindu ready to roll

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Ostallos Siziva wasting time, resources running as CCC candidate says Tshabangu

3 hrs ago | 531 Views

Zimbabwean man accused of murdering SA girlfriend and hiding body in freezer

4 hrs ago | 518 Views

Tshabangu to reform CCC until structures are in place

4 hrs ago | 403 Views

ZAPU slams Obert Mpofu

4 hrs ago | 522 Views

Gayton McKenzie is not from Gweru, Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 428 Views

Young man killed in a bloody fight

5 hrs ago | 645 Views

Man steals police car in leg irons

5 hrs ago | 939 Views

Tribalist presenter blames colonial era abuse on King Lobengula 'who loved sugar' live on TV

6 hrs ago | 838 Views

Teachers stage sit in as schools open for 2024, demand US$1,200 salary

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Gwanda VID to tighten rules, regulations on passenger public service vehicles and heavy trucks

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe exempts VAT on basic goods amid price hike concerns

6 hrs ago | 281 Views

Currency turmoil returns in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 584 Views

Tshabangu in fresh recalls threat

6 hrs ago | 461 Views

Zimbabwe under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zimbabwe family basket skyrockets to $3,6 million

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Man scalds wife with hot porridge

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe claims to have enough grain in stock

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

23 schools in hot soup

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Gold panners dig under the Beitbridge-Gwanda Highway

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Suspected armed robber shot dead

6 hrs ago | 184 Views

Man jailed 17 years for anal rape

6 hrs ago | 323 Views

'Zimbabwe performs dismally on human rights'

6 hrs ago | 33 Views

Detectives steal exhibit to destroy case

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Sikhala's detention justified claims Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe Judge President bemoans shortage of judges

6 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF youths invade Harare greenway

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Countries dependent on external inputs are colonised

6 hrs ago | 39 Views

Reckless Mzansi Express bus driver to be prosecuted

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

Insiza tourist attractions set for upgrade

6 hrs ago | 71 Views

New boarding school for Tsholotsho

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Gwanda to refurbish water treatment plant

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

5 arrested for spate of robberies

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

Man kills wife over allegations of infidelity

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Prospect Lithium urged to manufacture batteries in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe power outages a reflection of subdued generation

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

Heavy downpours, thunderstorms to persist

6 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mupezeni appointed ambassador to South Sudan

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for UniVisa system

6 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mpilo MRI scan machine installed

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Matebeleland farmers welcome cloud seeding, heavy rains loom

6 hrs ago | 56 Views

Errant drivers, bus operators face stiff penalties

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Schools warned against arm-twisting parents

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

NUST directed to complete JM Nkomo Ekusileni Hospital

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Edd Branson facilitates US$1 million for Bulawayo entrepreneurs

09 Jan 2024 at 09:07hrs | 1323 Views

Zimbabwe least free in SADC according to US, Canadian NGO

08 Jan 2024 at 05:43hrs | 2060 Views