Festive season accidents shoot up

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE number of traffic accidents during the just-ended festive season went up by 461 compared to last year with 170 deaths recorded during the same period.In a statement, national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said from December 2023 to January 8 this year, a total of 2 689 road accidents were recorded in Zimbabwe.During the same period last year, the figure for road traffic accidents stood at 2 228. Of the recorded accidents, 509 people were injured compared to 786 recorded last year.However, the number of deaths went up to 170 from 138 recorded during the same period in 2022- 2023."We recorded 118 fatal road traffic accidents that killed 170 people from December 15 to January 8. The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that drivers should be cautious on the roads and not cross flooded rivers and bridges to curb drowning incidences," said Asst Comm Nyathi."The public is advised to report errant drivers on the roads at any nearest police station or call National Complaints Desk number 0242 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197."The Zimbabwe Republic Police will continue to enforce road rules and regulations without fear or favour. Final statistics from the 2023- 2024 period will be shared on January 16."Meanwhile, the Government has said it will not hesitate to suspend and cancel licenses of drivers and operators who violate traffic rules and regulations.According to the Government, all road traffic law enforcement agencies are on high alert to enforce the road traffic laws and ensure that non-compliant drivers and vehicles do not ply the country's roads.