Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Reckless Mzansi Express bus driver to be prosecuted

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
TRAFFIC police are on alert and will ensure reckless drivers that flout traffic rules and regulations are not only prosecuted but are removed from the country's roads, a Cabinet Minister has said.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister, Felix Mhona said that enhancing public safety was fundamental to the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which seeks to reduce the road accidents and fatalities by 25 percent annually.

He said Government will therefore not allow the achievement of this goal to be derailed by recklessness on the country's highways.

Minister Mhona said this yesterday as he expressed shock over a video circulating on social media, which captured reckless driving involving a cross-border bus operator, Mzansi Express and a haulage truck carrying highly inflammable gas and other motorists.


He has since directed that the driver of the bus be prosecuted.

"This video clearly shows traffic law violations and actions that breach Sections 51, 52 and 53 of the Road Traffic Act [Chapter 13:11], which prohibit driving without due care and attention or reasonable consideration for others, negligent or dangerous driving and reckless driving," said Minister Mhona.

This comes at a time when 87 people died and 424 were injured in road traffic accidents between 15 and  26 December 2023.

"The nation cannot afford to continue experiencing these increased road fatalities caused by recklessness and negligence by Public Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers. Informed by the foregoing violations and verified videographic evidence, the Ministry will ensure that the driver of the cross-border bus is prosecuted," said Minister Mhona.

He said he had directed that the provisions of the law be implemented dutifully, consistently and religiously with the view to tame the negligence and recklessness by some drivers.

Minister Mhona said the Government promulgated Statutory Instrument 118 of 2023, which made it mandatory for operators of public service vehicles to install speed limiting and monitoring devices as this will go a long way in regulating speeding by drivers and protect commuters and other road users in line with targets contained in the National Development Strategy.

"Pursuant to this, I wish to reiterate and warn all transport operators, associations, motorists and members of the public that the Ministry will take stern measures provided by our laws against those who wantonly and blatantly violate road traffic rules and regulations," he said.

Minister Mhona said the safety and security of all road users cannot be taken for granted.

"We will not hesitate to suspend and cancel licenses of drivers and operators who violate traffic rules and regulations. We urge all road traffic law enforcement agencies to be on alert to enforce the road traffic laws and ensure that non-compliant drivers and vehicles do not ply our roads," he said.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Bulawayo police probes sudden death case

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's daughter marries a South African man

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

Lobengula denigrating presenter tried to kill herself 3 times

2 hrs ago | 575 Views

Kaindu ready to roll

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Ostallos Siziva wasting time, resources running as CCC candidate says Tshabangu

3 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zimbabwean man accused of murdering SA girlfriend and hiding body in freezer

4 hrs ago | 518 Views

Tshabangu to reform CCC until structures are in place

4 hrs ago | 403 Views

ZAPU slams Obert Mpofu

4 hrs ago | 523 Views

Gayton McKenzie is not from Gweru, Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 428 Views

Young man killed in a bloody fight

5 hrs ago | 646 Views

Man steals police car in leg irons

5 hrs ago | 939 Views

Tribalist presenter blames colonial era abuse on King Lobengula 'who loved sugar' live on TV

6 hrs ago | 838 Views

Teachers stage sit in as schools open for 2024, demand US$1,200 salary

6 hrs ago | 400 Views

Gwanda VID to tighten rules, regulations on passenger public service vehicles and heavy trucks

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe exempts VAT on basic goods amid price hike concerns

6 hrs ago | 281 Views

Currency turmoil returns in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 584 Views

Tshabangu in fresh recalls threat

6 hrs ago | 461 Views

Zimbabwe under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zimbabwe family basket skyrockets to $3,6 million

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Man scalds wife with hot porridge

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Zimbabwe claims to have enough grain in stock

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

23 schools in hot soup

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Gold panners dig under the Beitbridge-Gwanda Highway

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Suspected armed robber shot dead

6 hrs ago | 184 Views

Man jailed 17 years for anal rape

6 hrs ago | 323 Views

'Zimbabwe performs dismally on human rights'

6 hrs ago | 33 Views

Detectives steal exhibit to destroy case

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Sikhala's detention justified claims Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe Judge President bemoans shortage of judges

6 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF youths invade Harare greenway

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Countries dependent on external inputs are colonised

6 hrs ago | 39 Views

Festive season accidents shoot up

6 hrs ago | 22 Views

Insiza tourist attractions set for upgrade

6 hrs ago | 71 Views

New boarding school for Tsholotsho

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Gwanda to refurbish water treatment plant

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

5 arrested for spate of robberies

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

Man kills wife over allegations of infidelity

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Prospect Lithium urged to manufacture batteries in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe power outages a reflection of subdued generation

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

Heavy downpours, thunderstorms to persist

6 hrs ago | 170 Views

Mupezeni appointed ambassador to South Sudan

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for UniVisa system

6 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mpilo MRI scan machine installed

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Matebeleland farmers welcome cloud seeding, heavy rains loom

6 hrs ago | 56 Views

Errant drivers, bus operators face stiff penalties

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Schools warned against arm-twisting parents

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

NUST directed to complete JM Nkomo Ekusileni Hospital

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Edd Branson facilitates US$1 million for Bulawayo entrepreneurs

09 Jan 2024 at 09:07hrs | 1323 Views

Zimbabwe least free in SADC according to US, Canadian NGO

08 Jan 2024 at 05:43hrs | 2060 Views