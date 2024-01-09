Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe claims to have enough grain in stock

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago
GOVERNMENT has assured the nation that Zimbabwe has enough mealie-meal to feed the people amid fears of a possible shortage due to the predicted El Nino-induced drought

Zimbabwe and other regional countries are expected to receive normal to below normal rains during the 2023/24 summer rainfall season which could affect the country's staple maize yield.

Speaking during a tour of the National Foods Holdings Limited facilities in Harare yesterday Lands and Agriculture Deputy Minister Vangels Haritatos said Zimbabwe had enough grain in stock.

"As a nation we have adequate stocks at the Grain Marketing Board. On a monthly basis we consume about 70 000-75 000 tonnes of maize," he said.

National Foods also revealed that it had increased production of other food items to offer an alternative to mealie-meal.

"National foods purchased a pasta plant from Italy that produces two tonnes of pasta per hour. Basically, it has increased the availability of commodities," Haritatos said.

Lands and Agriculture secretary Obert Jiri also applauded National Foods for promoting agricultural production, while consuming at least 51% of the maize market.

National Foods chief executive officer, Mike Lashbook said: "As a group, the volume (of mealie-meal) is about 50 000 tonnes per month, depending on the year; it is between 500 000 and 600 000 per product.

"The first and biggest on our portfolio is stock feeds, second biggest is flour and the third biggest is mealie-meal, although it depends on the season."

Source - newsday

