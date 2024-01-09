Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tshabangu in fresh recalls threat

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
SELF-IMPOSED Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim secretary-general Sengezo Tshabangu has warned of another brutal round of recalls within the opposition party.

Speaking during the campaign launch of his Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency chosen candidate Moreblessing Tembo, Tshabangu said Bulawayo will set an example for the country on how to run politics.

"This year Masvingo will admit, Harare will also admit, all because of Bulawayo. If they think by removing me they have removed the idea of mending things then they are joking," he charged.

"This country needs great leaders. It needs people who are clear on ideology. Mnangagwa and Zanu won't do anything for this country and we can't follow their route. We will revamp this party. We will put it on track so that it has structures. We will go to congress and adopt a constitution so that we are able to make decisions as a collective body," he added.

Tshabangu's spokesperson, Khaliphani Phugeni accused Nelson Chamisa-led CCC deputy spokesperson Ostallos Siziba of double standards.

"He approached the interim secretary-general seeking his signature and pretended to be aware that he needed it before filing. Now I hear from the grapevine that he then went to Harare to seek another one which he used to file. He tried to trick us so that we relax. In any case, there is only one candidate for CCC in that constituency and it's Moreblessing Tembo," he said.

Siziba, however, dismissed the allegations saying: "I filed after I was signed for by the party's signatory senator Sthabile Mlilo. I have never interacted with Phugeni or Tshabangu. I am the official party candidate."

Tshabangu last year launched a whirlwind of recalls which have unhinged the country's main opposition after many of its politicians lost their seats in Parliament and local authorities.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Bulawayo police probes sudden death case

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's daughter marries a South African man

2 hrs ago | 454 Views

Lobengula denigrating presenter tried to kill herself 3 times

2 hrs ago | 579 Views

Kaindu ready to roll

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Ostallos Siziva wasting time, resources running as CCC candidate says Tshabangu

3 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zimbabwean man accused of murdering SA girlfriend and hiding body in freezer

4 hrs ago | 519 Views

Tshabangu to reform CCC until structures are in place

4 hrs ago | 403 Views

ZAPU slams Obert Mpofu

4 hrs ago | 524 Views

Gayton McKenzie is not from Gweru, Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 428 Views

Young man killed in a bloody fight

5 hrs ago | 646 Views

Man steals police car in leg irons

5 hrs ago | 941 Views

Tribalist presenter blames colonial era abuse on King Lobengula 'who loved sugar' live on TV

6 hrs ago | 838 Views

Teachers stage sit in as schools open for 2024, demand US$1,200 salary

6 hrs ago | 401 Views

Gwanda VID to tighten rules, regulations on passenger public service vehicles and heavy trucks

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe exempts VAT on basic goods amid price hike concerns

6 hrs ago | 282 Views

Currency turmoil returns in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwe under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zimbabwe family basket skyrockets to $3,6 million

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Man scalds wife with hot porridge

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe claims to have enough grain in stock

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

23 schools in hot soup

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Gold panners dig under the Beitbridge-Gwanda Highway

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Suspected armed robber shot dead

6 hrs ago | 184 Views

Man jailed 17 years for anal rape

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

'Zimbabwe performs dismally on human rights'

6 hrs ago | 33 Views

Detectives steal exhibit to destroy case

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Sikhala's detention justified claims Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe Judge President bemoans shortage of judges

6 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF youths invade Harare greenway

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Countries dependent on external inputs are colonised

6 hrs ago | 39 Views

Reckless Mzansi Express bus driver to be prosecuted

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

Festive season accidents shoot up

6 hrs ago | 22 Views

Insiza tourist attractions set for upgrade

6 hrs ago | 71 Views

New boarding school for Tsholotsho

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Gwanda to refurbish water treatment plant

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

5 arrested for spate of robberies

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

Man kills wife over allegations of infidelity

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Prospect Lithium urged to manufacture batteries in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe power outages a reflection of subdued generation

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

Heavy downpours, thunderstorms to persist

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mupezeni appointed ambassador to South Sudan

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for UniVisa system

6 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mpilo MRI scan machine installed

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Matebeleland farmers welcome cloud seeding, heavy rains loom

6 hrs ago | 56 Views

Errant drivers, bus operators face stiff penalties

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Schools warned against arm-twisting parents

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

NUST directed to complete JM Nkomo Ekusileni Hospital

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Edd Branson facilitates US$1 million for Bulawayo entrepreneurs

09 Jan 2024 at 09:07hrs | 1323 Views

Zimbabwe least free in SADC according to US, Canadian NGO

08 Jan 2024 at 05:43hrs | 2060 Views