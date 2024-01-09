Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe exempts VAT on basic goods amid price hike concerns

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
The Zimbabwean government has revised taxes on basic goods, which were introduced in the 2024 national budget, amid rising price hike concerns.

In a statement on Monday night, Zimbabwe's Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Mthuli Ncube said some basic goods will be excluded from a 15 percent Value Added Tax (VAT).

"Basic food items that include bread, milk, cooking oil, mealie meal, salt, sugar, flour, are exempt from VAT purposes, hence there should be no price increases (with them)," he said, adding that other basic commodities including meat, rice, bath and laundry soap, washing powder and toothpaste have been moved to standard rating, which means price increases should be minimal.

Retailers can buy directly from manufacturers as long as they have a valid tax clearance certificate and are VAT registered, Ncube said.

The tax adjustments came after the treasury constituted a technical committee to gather feedback on the new tax measures from business entities under the umbrella body of the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries.

Last week, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, the body responsible for collecting taxes and other revenue streams for the government, announced new measures that permitted only tax-compliant wholesalers to procure directly from manufacturers.

Source - Xinhua

Must Read

Bulawayo police probes sudden death case

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's daughter marries a South African man

2 hrs ago | 456 Views

Lobengula denigrating presenter tried to kill herself 3 times

2 hrs ago | 580 Views

Kaindu ready to roll

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Ostallos Siziva wasting time, resources running as CCC candidate says Tshabangu

3 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zimbabwean man accused of murdering SA girlfriend and hiding body in freezer

4 hrs ago | 519 Views

Tshabangu to reform CCC until structures are in place

4 hrs ago | 403 Views

ZAPU slams Obert Mpofu

4 hrs ago | 525 Views

Gayton McKenzie is not from Gweru, Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 429 Views

Young man killed in a bloody fight

5 hrs ago | 646 Views

Man steals police car in leg irons

5 hrs ago | 942 Views

Tribalist presenter blames colonial era abuse on King Lobengula 'who loved sugar' live on TV

6 hrs ago | 838 Views

Teachers stage sit in as schools open for 2024, demand US$1,200 salary

6 hrs ago | 401 Views

Gwanda VID to tighten rules, regulations on passenger public service vehicles and heavy trucks

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Currency turmoil returns in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 586 Views

Tshabangu in fresh recalls threat

6 hrs ago | 461 Views

Zimbabwe under spotlight

6 hrs ago | 309 Views

Zimbabwe family basket skyrockets to $3,6 million

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Man scalds wife with hot porridge

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Zimbabwe claims to have enough grain in stock

6 hrs ago | 59 Views

23 schools in hot soup

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Gold panners dig under the Beitbridge-Gwanda Highway

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Suspected armed robber shot dead

6 hrs ago | 184 Views

Man jailed 17 years for anal rape

6 hrs ago | 324 Views

'Zimbabwe performs dismally on human rights'

6 hrs ago | 33 Views

Detectives steal exhibit to destroy case

6 hrs ago | 207 Views

Sikhala's detention justified claims Ziyambi

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

Zimbabwe Judge President bemoans shortage of judges

6 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zanu-PF youths invade Harare greenway

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Countries dependent on external inputs are colonised

6 hrs ago | 39 Views

Reckless Mzansi Express bus driver to be prosecuted

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

Festive season accidents shoot up

6 hrs ago | 22 Views

Insiza tourist attractions set for upgrade

6 hrs ago | 71 Views

New boarding school for Tsholotsho

6 hrs ago | 75 Views

Gwanda to refurbish water treatment plant

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

5 arrested for spate of robberies

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

Man kills wife over allegations of infidelity

6 hrs ago | 150 Views

Prospect Lithium urged to manufacture batteries in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zimbabwe power outages a reflection of subdued generation

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

Heavy downpours, thunderstorms to persist

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

Mupezeni appointed ambassador to South Sudan

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe pushes for UniVisa system

6 hrs ago | 57 Views

Mpilo MRI scan machine installed

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Matebeleland farmers welcome cloud seeding, heavy rains loom

6 hrs ago | 56 Views

Errant drivers, bus operators face stiff penalties

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

Schools warned against arm-twisting parents

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

NUST directed to complete JM Nkomo Ekusileni Hospital

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Edd Branson facilitates US$1 million for Bulawayo entrepreneurs

09 Jan 2024 at 09:07hrs | 1323 Views

Zimbabwe least free in SADC according to US, Canadian NGO

08 Jan 2024 at 05:43hrs | 2060 Views