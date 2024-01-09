Latest News Editor's Choice


Tribalist presenter blames colonial era abuse on King Lobengula 'who loved sugar' live on TV

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
During last week's broadcast of Good Morning Zimbabwe (GMZ), ZBC Presenter Vickie Maponga attributed colonial-era abuses by whites on black people to Ndebele King Lobengula from the 1800s, suggesting that he had been influenced by sugar. This statement was made on national television.

Co-host Farai Magada also joined the discussion, asserting that despite the 'ills' of colonialism, it was a necessary evil as it allowed them to 'sit in front of cameras and wear proper clothes, not nhembe.'


This controversy arose following a recent incident where a local daily merged an image of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu with that of King Lobengula, both holding a pack of sugar. Manase's comments and the image are rooted in a long-standing stereotype of King Lobengula, who signed the Rudd Concession, ultimately leading to the colonization of present-day Zimbabwe.

Source - newzimbabwe

