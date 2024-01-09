Man steals police car in leg irons

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Harare based man allegedly stole a police car in leg irons and sped off from the police in a movie style in Plumtree.

Kundai Chinhoro of house number 2864 Westgate left Plumtree police chasing shadows after he hit a boom gate and fled from lawful custody after he was arrested for smuggling a Honda CR-V from the neighbouring Botswana.The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where Chinhoro appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware facing three counts.Chinhoro is facing a smuggling charge, escaping from lawful custody and theft charges.He was remanded in custody to January 15.The state led by Selestine Madziwa alleged on January 6 Chinhoro was arrested by Plumtree officers for smuggling a Honda CR-V vehicle.He was detained at Plumtree police station.While in leg irons he managed to escape and stole a Mazda 6 belonging to Plumtree Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and sped off.The police tried to block him but he hit the boom gate and fled at high speed.They tried to chase him but could not locate him.Chinhoro was arrested the same day in Masvingo after a shoot out with the police.