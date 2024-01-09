Gayton McKenzie is not from Gweru, Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Gayton McKenzie, a South African politician and a previously convicted bank robber, refutes allegations suggesting he hails from Gweru, Zimbabwe. As the president of the Patriotic Alliance political party,McKenzie has been vocal about his opposition to illegal immigrants, particularly illegal Zimbabweans, residing in South Africa, which has garnered criticism from the Zimbabwean community. South Africa has become a destination for hundreds of thousands of Zimbabweans who sought refuge there from 2000 onward due to economic and political challenges in their home country.McKenzie contends that foreign nationals, including Zimbabweans, should not be granted asylum unless there is ongoing warfare in their respective countries. He questions the logic of people migrating to a war zone in December, insinuating that their home countries are habitable. Advocating for an audit, McKenzie calls for a review of permits, residency documents, job visas, and asylum applications dating back to 1994.Accusations on social media suggest that McKenzie harbors animosity towards Zimbabweans and assert that he originally hails from Gweru. Some claim that he accumulated considerable wealth in Zimbabwe as a mining consultant but now opposes Zimbabweans seeking economic opportunities in South Africa.Responding to these allegations in an interview with SABC's Sakina Kamwendo, McKenzie clarified that he had invested in Zimbabwe and had not entered the country through unofficial entry points, unlike some Zimbabweans entering South Africa. He emphasized that his visits to Zimbabwe were limited, dating back to when he was around seven years old, and denied any xenophobic sentiments.McKenzie, recently elected as the Mayor of the Central Karoo District Municipality, has expressed his intention to address issues related to foreign-owned businesses in his jurisdiction.