Tshabangu to reform CCC until structures are in place

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-proclaimed interim Secretary General of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has begun campaigning for his parliamentary candidates ahead of next month's by-election, promising to reform the opposition party until it has structures.

By-elections will be held on February 3, 2024 to fill  the six vacancies created in the National Assembly after Tshabangu recalled the elected parliamentarians, claiming they were no longer members of CCC.

The six vacancies are in Pelandaba-Tshabalala, Goromonzi South, Seke, Chegutu West, Zvimba East and Mkoba North constituencies where Gift Ostallos Siziba , Chatiza Stephen, Madzimbamuto Tapfumanei Willard, Chivero Admore, Mutasa Oliver and Amos Chibaya were recalled respectively.

Tshabangu made an appearance in Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency on Sunday where he was campaigning for his candidate Moreblessing Tembo, who will square off against Siziba who was recalled but is still contesting under CCC.

The self-styled secretary general threatened to "strike again" and restore order in CCC while speaking at the Tshabalala rally.

"This year is this year that Masvingo, Harare and Manicaland will all approve of Bulawayo. If  they think removing me is removing the idea of fixing things, they are still playing, I will strike again," Tshabangu said.

Tshabangu said he was going to revamp CCC until it has structures.

"This country needs truthful leaders, people who are clear, there is nothing that (President Emmerson) Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF can do in this country. We as the opposition can't also follow the way they are ruling. Respect is important, so we are going to revamp this party so that it has structures, go to congress and have a constitution then have a collective decision making process," said the self styled secretary general.

"May God do well for you residents of Bulawayo."

Also at that gathering was former Nkulumane legislator, Kucaca Ivumile Phulu, who recited CCC slogans.

"Awoye CCC, Chamisa awoye, awoye SG, Awoye Siso, awoye More blessings," said Phulu.

Some of the supporters at the rally were seen clad in  yellow T-shirts with the African National Congress (ANC) logo that has President Cyril Ramaposa's face.

Source - cite

