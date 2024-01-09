Ostallos Siziva wasting time, resources running as CCC candidate says Tshabangu

News / National

by Staff reporter

Sengezo Tshabangu, the self-proclaimed secretary general of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), asserts that Gift Ostallos Siziva, the deputy spokesperson seeking reentry into parliament, is squandering resources, as he predicts Siziva will be disqualified from the upcoming ballot.Siziba has energetically initiated his campaign to reclaim the Pelandaba-Tshabalala constituency in the imminent by-elections.Tshabangu, who recalled Siziba from the national assembly, arguing that he is no longer a parliamentary member, accuses Siziba of campaigning under a false pretense.The CCC deputy spokesperson is vying for a parliamentary seat once again under the opposition banner in the forthcoming February by-elections.Tshabangu contends, "If Ostallos was legitimately endorsed by me, he could campaign and secure victory. However, he is aware that the endorsement did not come from the secretary-general."Expressing dissatisfaction with the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC), Tshabangu blames the electoral body for incompetence in permitting Siziva to participate in the by-elections.Highlighting ZEC's administrative authority, Tshabangu criticizes the commission's inefficiency, accusing them of offering false hope and failing to disqualify candidates within their mandate.In December, CCC candidates endorsed by Chamisa were disqualified from the by-elections due to recalls by the party they represented, prompting ZEC to revise ballot papers. Consequently, some CCC candidates are opting to run independently to navigate this issue, except for Siziba, who remains under the Chamisa party ticket.