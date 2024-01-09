Kaindu ready to roll

News / National

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS' incoming coach, Kelvin Kaindu is raring to start work as soon as he gets his work permit from the country's immigration department.The Zambian national arrived in Bulawayo last Tuesday and has been watching his side's pre-season training sessions from the sidelines since Friday.Club secretary Morgan Dube yesterday confirmed that the former Highlanders' gaffer is in the country."He (Kaindu) is in the country, but he has not started work because his work permit is not yet out. We have submitted all the necessary documents to the relevant authorities for the application to be processed. He will start working as soon as the working permit is out," Dube said.Kaindu replaced Portuguese national Baltemar Brito, whose contract expired on December 31.The Bulawayo giants spokesperson Nozibelo Maphosa said the rest of the technical team will be announced at a later stage."The coach (Kaindu) arrived in Zimbabwe last week. His backroom staff will be announced in due course," Maphosa said.Highlanders will hold their annual general meeting on January 28 when elections for chairman, secretary general and committee member will be held. One of the burning issues that willcome up at the meeting is the technical team set-up after Bosso surrendered the title race last season after a 19-match unbeaten run.Sources said Madinda Ndlovu could be named technical director with Kaindu's assistants possibly being Joel Luphahla (strikers), Johannes Ngodzo (midfielders) and Bekithemba Ndlovu (defenders).Tembo Chuma is said to be bouncing back as the goalkeepers' coach, while Abraham Mbaiwa will be the fitness trainer.Highlanders lost defender Mbongeni Ndlovu to FC Platinum with midfielder Brighton Manhire also rumoured to be on his way to the Zvishavane-based side.A number of players' contracts expired on December 31, but key defender Andrew Mbeba committed himself to another two years with the Bulawayo giants.While at Bosso, Kaindu twice narrowly lost the championship to Dynamos in 2012 and 2013, settling in position two in the two successive seasons; surrendering the championship to the Glamour Boys by an inferior goal difference on both occasions.