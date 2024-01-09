Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Lobengula denigrating presenter tried to kill herself 3 times

by Staff reporter
37 mins ago | Views
The King Lobengula insulting ZBC presenter tried to kill herself three times in her lifetime, one hopes that she will try for the fourth time and become successful.

During last week's broadcast of Good Morning Zimbabwe (GMZ), ZBC Presenter Victoria Manase attributed colonial-era abuses by whites on black people to Ndebele King Lobengula from the 1800s, suggesting that he had been influenced by sugar. This statement was made on national television.

Co-host Farai Magada also joined the discussion, asserting that despite the 'ills' of colonialism, it was a necessary evil as it allowed them to 'sit in front of cameras and wear proper clothes, not nhembe.'



This controversy arose following a recent incident where a local daily merged an image of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Interim Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu with that of King Lobengula, both holding a pack of sugar. Manase's comments and the image are rooted in a long-standing stereotype of King Lobengula, who signed the Rudd Concession, ultimately leading to the colonization of present-day Zimbabwe.

Vickie Maponga grew up with a mental health problem which made her develop an aspiration to talk about mental health as she realised her personal experiences were similar, or even better, to what other people were going through.

In 2020, she thought she was ready to go public and talk about mental health. However, it was never easy. Maponga is a news anchor for the main news on ZBC television (ZBCtv).

In the 2020 commemoration of World Suicide Prevention Day, she was one of the people who were asked to dissuade people against suicide.

That was the first time she revealed that she tried to commit suicide.

The King insulting muppet tried to commit suicide three times.

She lost her child and during that time she was devastated, depressed and always locked herself in a room. She suffered from anxiety. She failed to conceive for a couple of years and went into a deep depression mode.

