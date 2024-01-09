Strive Masiyiwa's daughter marries a South African man

News / National

by Staff reporter

Tanya Masiyiwa, daughter of Zimbabwean tycoon Strive Masiyiwa, recently celebrated her marriage to Lethabo Molobi, her South African partner.Following a traditional ceremony on December 23, 2023, in South Africa, the couple had their white wedding. The joyous occasion saw the Zimbabwean billionaire proudly walking his daughter down the aisle, beaming with happiness as he entrusted her to the love of her life.Amidst cheers and ululations, the couple exchanged vows and sealed their commitment with a passionate kiss. The festivities continued with a lively reception featuring entertaining dance moves that delighted the guests.Tanya and Lethabo's love story began at the University of Cape Town, where they both pursued Social Sciences. After over two years of dating, they got engaged in October 2023.Lethabo, a biokineticist and former professional basketball player, is the founder of The Medics and serves as a board member of the Biokinetics Association of South Africa.On the other hand, Tanya, a humanitarian and social entrepreneur, is the founder and executive director of the Emerging Leaders Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing leadership training and mentorship to young Africans.