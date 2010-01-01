Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZIMTA bus driver dies in accident

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A Zimbabwe Teachers' Association (ZIMTA) bus was involved in an accident in Macheke on Monday where the driver died after a head-on collision with a haulage truck.

ZIMTA Chief Executive Officer Dr Sifiso Ndlovu confirmed the accident.

He said the driver Odreck Ndhlovu, born on 22 March 1973, passed on in a head on collision with a truck in Macheke.

"We report sadly that our ZIMTA bus (Harare) was involved in a fatal head-on collision with a haulage truck in Macheke area this afternoon (Monday).

"It is with great sadness that we lost the driver Odreck Ndhlovu. Ndhlovu was a dedicated worker who lost his life while on duty and we mourn the loss of one of our own. We grieve with his family which has lost a father, brother, son and breadwinner."



Source - zimta

