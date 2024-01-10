Mbalula exposes Ramaphosa's plan to arrest Zuma since 2018

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former minister of sports and recreation, Fikile Mbalula, has revealed that the African National Congress (ANC) has been plotting to arrest former president Jacob Zuma from as early as 2018. Mbalula claimed that the ANC leadership pressured Zuma to resign or face arrest on corruption charges.Mbalula made these shocking revelations in an interview with eNCA on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. He said that he was part of a delegation that visited Zuma at his Nkandla residence in February 2018, where they delivered an ultimatum from the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC)."We told him that if he does not resign, he will be arrested. We told him that the NEC has taken a decision that he must step down or face the consequences," Mbalula said.Mbalula also disclosed that Zuma's arrest in July 2021 was part of a staged plan by the ANC to weaken his political influence and support base. He said that Zuma was arrested for contempt of court after he defied a Constitutional Court order to appear before the state capture commission, but the real motive was to silence him and his allies."They arrested him in stages. First, they arrested him for contempt of court, then they wanted to arrest him for corruption, then they wanted to arrest him for treason. They wanted to destroy him and his faction in the ANC," Mbalula said.Mbalula said that he decided to speak out because he was tired of the lies and hypocrisy of the ANC leadership. He said that he was loyal to Zuma and that he believed that Zuma was a victim of a political conspiracy."I am not afraid to tell the truth. I am loyal to Zuma and I respect him as a leader. He is not a criminal, he is a patriot. He is being persecuted by his own comrades who are afraid of his popularity and power," Mbalula said.Mbalula's revelations have caused a stir in the political arena, as they expose the deep divisions and factions within the ANC. The ANC has not yet responded to Mbalula's allegations, but some sources have dismissed them as baseless and opportunistic.