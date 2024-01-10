Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mbalula exposes Ramaphosa's plan to arrest Zuma since 2018

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
REMITLY - Send Money To Zimbabwe!
Former minister of sports and recreation, Fikile Mbalula, has revealed that the African National Congress (ANC) has been plotting to arrest former president Jacob Zuma from as early as 2018. Mbalula claimed that the ANC leadership pressured Zuma to resign or face arrest on corruption charges.

Mbalula made these shocking revelations in an interview with eNCA on Wednesday, January 10, 2024. He said that he was part of a delegation that visited Zuma at his Nkandla residence in February 2018, where they delivered an ultimatum from the ANC National Executive Committee (NEC).


"We told him that if he does not resign, he will be arrested. We told him that the NEC has taken a decision that he must step down or face the consequences," Mbalula said.

Mbalula also disclosed that Zuma's arrest in July 2021 was part of a staged plan by the ANC to weaken his political influence and support base. He said that Zuma was arrested for contempt of court after he defied a Constitutional Court order to appear before the state capture commission, but the real motive was to silence him and his allies.

"They arrested him in stages. First, they arrested him for contempt of court, then they wanted to arrest him for corruption, then they wanted to arrest him for treason. They wanted to destroy him and his faction in the ANC," Mbalula said.

Mbalula said that he decided to speak out because he was tired of the lies and hypocrisy of the ANC leadership. He said that he was loyal to Zuma and that he believed that Zuma was a victim of a political conspiracy.

"I am not afraid to tell the truth. I am loyal to Zuma and I respect him as a leader. He is not a criminal, he is a patriot. He is being persecuted by his own comrades who are afraid of his popularity and power," Mbalula said.

Mbalula's revelations have caused a stir in the political arena, as they expose the deep divisions and factions within the ANC. The ANC has not yet responded to Mbalula's allegations, but some sources have dismissed them as baseless and opportunistic.

Source - newspanther

Must Read

'Chiwenga's ex-wife holding Miss Zimbabwe World at ransom'

14 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe immigrants struggling to return to SA

14 mins ago | 8 Views

ZBC apologises over tribal remarks

28 mins ago | 50 Views

Mkwabene Primary School faces disrepair, alumni appeals for assistance

36 mins ago | 15 Views

Some Mat North pupils walk more than 30km to schools: RUCET

1 hr ago | 28 Views

What constitutionalism when citizens barred from exercising their rights?

1 hr ago | 40 Views

Pan Africanist organisations urged to form one institution to spearhead United States of Africa

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Zapu blast tribal ZBC presenters

1 hr ago | 138 Views

Police issue flood warning

3 hrs ago | 221 Views

Man killed over cigarette

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Mighty Warriors coach acquitted

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Robbers raid Lomagundi College

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Lobengula denigrating presenter, ZBC board fired

4 hrs ago | 838 Views

ZIMTA bus driver dies in accident

4 hrs ago | 282 Views

Bulawayo police probes sudden death case

6 hrs ago | 565 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's daughter marries a South African man

7 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Lobengula denigrating presenter tried to kill herself 3 times

7 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Kaindu ready to roll

8 hrs ago | 320 Views

Ostallos Siziva wasting time, resources running as CCC candidate says Tshabangu

8 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Zimbabwean man accused of murdering SA girlfriend and hiding body in freezer

9 hrs ago | 855 Views

Tshabangu to reform CCC until structures are in place

9 hrs ago | 675 Views

ZAPU slams Obert Mpofu

9 hrs ago | 869 Views

Gayton McKenzie is not from Gweru, Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 617 Views

Young man killed in a bloody fight

10 hrs ago | 869 Views

Man steals police car in leg irons

10 hrs ago | 1352 Views

Tribalist presenter blames colonial era abuse on King Lobengula 'who loved sugar' live on TV

11 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Teachers stage sit in as schools open for 2024, demand US$1,200 salary

11 hrs ago | 506 Views

Gwanda VID to tighten rules, regulations on passenger public service vehicles and heavy trucks

11 hrs ago | 324 Views

Zimbabwe exempts VAT on basic goods amid price hike concerns

11 hrs ago | 354 Views

Currency turmoil returns in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 732 Views

Tshabangu in fresh recalls threat

11 hrs ago | 565 Views

Zimbabwe under spotlight

11 hrs ago | 402 Views

Zimbabwe family basket skyrockets to $3,6 million

11 hrs ago | 194 Views

Man scalds wife with hot porridge

11 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zimbabwe claims to have enough grain in stock

11 hrs ago | 72 Views

23 schools in hot soup

11 hrs ago | 369 Views

Gold panners dig under the Beitbridge-Gwanda Highway

11 hrs ago | 270 Views

Suspected armed robber shot dead

11 hrs ago | 239 Views

Man jailed 17 years for anal rape

11 hrs ago | 430 Views

'Zimbabwe performs dismally on human rights'

11 hrs ago | 53 Views

Detectives steal exhibit to destroy case

11 hrs ago | 258 Views

Sikhala's detention justified claims Ziyambi

11 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwe Judge President bemoans shortage of judges

11 hrs ago | 75 Views

Zanu-PF youths invade Harare greenway

11 hrs ago | 180 Views

Countries dependent on external inputs are colonised

11 hrs ago | 48 Views

Reckless Mzansi Express bus driver to be prosecuted

11 hrs ago | 423 Views

Festive season accidents shoot up

11 hrs ago | 27 Views

Insiza tourist attractions set for upgrade

11 hrs ago | 92 Views

New boarding school for Tsholotsho

11 hrs ago | 97 Views