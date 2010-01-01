Latest News Editor's Choice


Mighty Warriors coach acquitted

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A Harare magistrate Mrs Esther Chichera has acquitted Zimbabwe senior women's football coach Shadreck Mlauzi of two charges of indecently assaulting a female member of the technical team after she found him not guilty.

In her ruling, Mrs Chichera said the complainant was not a credible witness as she made inconsistent statements during and before the trial.

"The inconsistencies in the complainant's statements discredit her case.

"The State has failed to prove a prima facie case against the accused person she ruled.
The magistrate said there was no element of truth in the complainant's testimony. Evidence in such cases should be treated with caution because it would be the word of the complainant versus that of the accused person.

"The complainant once said that the accused tried to grab her thighs but she stepped back and then changed goalposts saying he touched her buttocks," said Mrs Chichera.

In his defence, Mlauzi told the court that he never violated the complainant's rights in any way.

"First and foremost, I can't go to my parish priest and confess about something which I did not do. I have been in women's football for the past 23 years and I have never violated anyone's rights," he said.

Mlauzi further submitted that he was born in a family of nine and more of his siblings were women, but he never violated their rights.

"I had a virtual relationship with the complainant. We used to chat freely. She used to video call me and ask for favours from me. I'm disappointed that she decided to press such charges against me," he said.

Source - The Herald

