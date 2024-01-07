Man killed over cigarette

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man (35) died after being struck with a log on the head following a misunderstanding over a cigarette on 7 January.The incident occurred at Magunje Growth Point.In a statement on X police said: "We have arrested Tineyi Mazuva (22) in connection with a case of murder in which Tedius Chikandiwa (35) died after being struck with a log on the head following a misunderstanding over a cigarette on 07/01/24 at Magunje Growth Point"