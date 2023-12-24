Man found dead in Bulawayo

News / National

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO police found an unidentified man (approximately 60) dead on the city streets.He was barefoot, wearing a green jacket, and khaki shorts.In a statement, Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the victim was slim built, about 1,7m in height with long unkempt hair was found on 24 December 2023 around 3:13 pm at Corner Parirenyatwa and 6th Avenue.She appealed to members of the public with missing relatives to report at Bulawayo Central police or contact any nearest police station for possible identification of the body.