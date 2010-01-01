Police issue flood warning

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in the Midlands province have urged members of the public to be extra careful when crossing flooded rivers during this rainy season to avoid unnecessary loss of lives.Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko said every year during the rainy season, many lives are lost through drowning.On 4 January, he said, a 38-year-old Shurugwi man was swept away while attempting to cross a flooded river.In another incident, Insp Mahoko said a six–year–old boy from Nembudziya in Gokwe North drowned in a pool of water while trying to follow his 16-year-old brother to the grazing lands."We as the police would like to take this opportunity to alert members of the public not to cross flooded rivers. Instead, people must wait for rivers to subside before they attempt to cross. In addition, we discourage swimming in flooded pools and rivers by children," said Insp Mahoko.