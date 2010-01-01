Latest News Editor's Choice


Mkwabene Primary School faces disrepair, alumni appeals for assistance

by Staff reporter
Friends of Mkwabene (FOM), an organisation founded by former students of Mkwabene High School, is appealing for assistance to renovate Mkwabene Primary School in Insiza South which is in serious need of a facelift.

The former students said they need assistance in the form of money or building materials to renovate the existing classrooms and construct more classroom blocks for the primary school if funds permit.

According to FOM spokesperson Langelihle Mathonsi Moyo, the situation at Mkwabene Primary School was depressing and not motivating for the teachers and learners.

"The school has an enrollment of 460 pupils, with 4 classroom blocks, we are appealing for assistance in terms of money or building material to renovate the school," said Moyo in an interview with CITE.

FOM has been assisting Mkwabene High School with various resources and this time has turned its attention to assisting the primary school.

"The group members are willing to stretch their hands to Mkwabene Primary School now, having assisted the High School," said Moyo.

"FOM was formed by former students who noticed that the school was not in a good state due to economic hardships," Moyo said. "We decided to chip in with the little that we have."

Moyo said that there are currently 140 dedicated members of FOM.

He said that the organisation pays school fees for underprivileged learners, and also provides them with stationery and other school supplies.

"We are in a deep rural area in Insiza, so we decided to motivate these disadvantaged kids with school fees, and stationery, and we also help those who have done well in their O-level exams to go to A-level," Moyo said.

