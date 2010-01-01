Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe immigrants struggling to return to SA

by Staff reporter
The Africa Diaspora Forum (ADF) says it has received complaints that some Zimbabweans who had returned home for the Christmas holidays are experiencing problems in crossing back into South Africa.

According to ADF spokesperson Ngqabutho Mabhena, some Zimbabweans who are now naturalised South Africans, are the ones who are encountering problems at the Beitbridge border post.

"What we have received so far is with respect to people with papers of permanent residence it appears that some of them their permanent residences do not appear in the system," Mabhena said.

he said those who experienced problems, were in possession of South African IDs which indicated that they were born in Zimbabwe.

"So one has to have a certificate on how that was acquired. So some people seem not to be carrying those and they are having challenges," Mabhena said.

he said the ADF would be available to give advice to those struggling with the South African authorities at the various borders.

"Those who are Zimbabwean exemption Permit (ZeP) holders...we have asked to keep with them directive four of 2023 which clearly explains that the ZeP is extended, so people who cross the border, are not given problems," Mabhena said.

Thousands of immigrants who use the Beitbridge border post were expected to come back to South Africa as many are expected back at work tomorrow.

"We expect that that many people will be back this weekend and we will be giving updates about the situation at the border," Mabhena said.

According to eNCA, Border Management Authority (BMA) commissioner Mike Masiapato was expected to visit the Beitbridge border post to lead an operation that would stop the illegal movement of goods and to ensure the safe return of travelers.

More than six million people were expected to move through South Africa's borders this festive season.

At the beginning of December, the BMA managed to stop almost 44 000 people attempting to enter South Africa illegally.


Source - The Citizen

